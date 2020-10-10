Kobe Bryant has been a motivating force for the Los Angeles Lakers ever since his death in a January helicopter accident. The Lakers held a touching tribute to him before their first game following his helicopter accident, and have worn patches on their jerseys in his honor, but the most notable Kobe-related trend for these Lakers has come in the form of an alternate jersey.

The Lakers entered Game 5 of the NBA Finals with an undefeated 4-0 record while wearing their "Black Mamba" uniforms, which Bryant himself helped design. In their first playoff game wearing them, they jumped out to a 24-8 lead -- Bryant's uniform numbers. With the championship in sight, the Lakers made the somewhat ambitious decision to eschew their planned uniform rotation and wear the uniforms in a possible Game 5 clincher.

And, finally, they lost while wearing them. That did not escape the notice of the Miami Heat, who have no intention of laying down for the heartwarming story of the Lakers winning the championship in Kobe's honor. Heat forward Jae Crowder told Yahoo's Chris Haynes that the choice to wear those uniforms motivated the Heat in Game 5.

"You're hearing how they're putting the black jerseys on and sh-- and how they haven't lost a game in those and people start talking about that. That is motivation, and it's always going to get under your skin a little bit," Crowder told Haynes. "You obviously funnel that in the right direction and use it as motivation and it definitely helped tonight."

The choice to wear the Black Mamba uniforms was practically a pre-emptive victory cigar. It was a choice concerned with the optics of a victory rather than a victory itself, and in the process, it helped spark a loss that made a once-lopsided series competitive again. The Lakers will not be wearing the Black Mamba uniforms for Game 6. If a Game 7 proves necessary, they are currently scheduled to wear them again.

But ultimately, it doesn't matter what a team wears on its way to a championship so long as that championship is won. The Lakers acted like that championship was a foregone conclusion entering Game 5. If they make that mistake again in Game 6, they'll be wearing the Mamba uniforms again for a surprising Game 7.