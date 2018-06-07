NBA Finals: Kevin Durant hits dagger 3-pointer in Game 3 to give Warriors 3-0 lead over Cavaliers

Kevin Durant was absolutely spectacular as the Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 110-102 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Durant finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists on an extremely efficient 15-of-23 shooting. And, if that wasn't enough, he drilled the dagger 3-pointer to give the Warriors the win.

With just under one minute to play, the Warriors were clinging to a three-point lead in what had been an exciting, back and forth game. But they had the ball, and Durant made sure the possession would be worthwhile. After controlling up top for a bit, he called for a screen from Andre Iguodala. But before Iggy could even really set the screen, Durant found himself with a little space, and let the 3-ball fly.

Cash.

The shot put the Warriors up by six with just under 50 seconds to play, and that deficit proved too much for the Cavs. When the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors had secured the victory to take full control of the series.

As many have surely already noted, the shot by Durant was almost exactly the same as the shot he hit in Game 3 in Cleveland last season to help the Warriors take a 3-0 lead.

Just look at the screenshots from the two shots. First, from Game 3 Wednesday night.

Durant's clutch 3 from Game 3 of the 2018 Finals. ABC Broadcast

And now from Game 3 of the 2017 Finals.

Durant's clutch 3 from Game 3 the 2017 NBA Finals. ABC Broadcast

Time, as they say, is a flat circle.