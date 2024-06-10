The Boston Celtics took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday with a 105-98 win, but it wasn't without an injury scare to Kristaps Porzingis. Late in the fourth quarter it appeared that the Celtics big man re-aggravated the left calf injury that kept him sidelined for five weeks during these playoffs. However, after the game, in which Porzingis had 12 points on an efficient 4 of 7 from the floor in the win, he said that it was actually his right leg and that he'll probably get imaging done on it on Monday.

"I feel good, I don't think it's anything serious, but we'll look at it tomorrow and go from there, but all good, I'll be good," Porzingis said.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla also said his star big man was fine after landing awkwardly, when asked what his concern level was for Porzingis playing in Game 3, he said "Zero, he's good."

Porzingis appeared to come up hobbled after landing awkwardly after trying to corral a rebound off a missed 3-pointer from PJ Washington. He stumbled then fell to the floor, and when he got back up you could tell he was jogging with a different gait than before.

He played for a few more possessions before checking out with just under five minutes left to go, and did not reenter the game. While on the bench he was seen stretching out his right leg with a resistance band, but after the game he said he was all good.

Given the recent injury to Porzingis, the Celtics will likely take all the necessary precautions with him, but it sounds as though he may have just felt something weird in the moment but was fine afterwards. And it wasn't as though the Celtics needed him in the final five minutes of the game as the Mavericks couldn't close the gap against a Boston team that has been dominant on both ends in this series.

Porzingis has proven to be the difference maker in this series, even with him coming off the bench in the first two games. Dallas has no one who can even bother him defensively, allowing him to elevate for easy mid-range jumpers and 3s. And on the other end, despite Dallas trying to contest K.P. at the rim, he's already got five blocks through two games.

His availability is important to what the Celtics do on both ends of the floor, and from the sounds of it they may not have to worry about Porzingis missing any time. When asked if there was any difficulty playing through the injury, the Latvian big man made it sound like he's 100% fine.

"Not difficult at all, I'll die out there if we need," Porzingis said.