NBA Finals: LeBron's fatigue, Klay's health, Warriors' effort among things to watch for in Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It's going to be hard to top Game 1, but the Cavaliers and Warriors sure will try on Sunday during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Golden State will look to hold serve with another home win, while the Cavs will do their best to shake off the disappointment of Game 1 and try to even things up heading back to Cleveland.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says it repeatedly -- every game during a playoff series is different. So if you're expecting a carbon copy of the opener, you're probably not going to get it. Instead the teams will make adjustments based of what they saw on Thursday (and in this case, what they've seen for the last four years), which will lead to innumerable counters.

With that in mind, here are 11 things to watch for during Sunday's Game 2:

1. Will the Warriors come out flat?

It's insane that we even have to ask this question in the NBA Finals, but the Warriors have been so consistently inconsistent with their effort that you never know which game they're going to come out and lay a dud. Sunday could be one of those games -- they could feel the slightest sense of relief after a close Game 1 win, a feeling that they took the Cavs' best punch and it's smooth sailing from here. Of course they know that's not the case, but human nature has crept in all season, so why wouldn't it happen during the Finals?

"It's hard. Being totally honest with you, it's extremely hard," Shaun Livingston said on Saturday of keeping the hunger throughout the season. "This has been the hardest season for me, personally. I think, as a team, just from our accomplishments, the journey, right, the longevity of it. So it is hard, being honest with you. ... But I think we're chasing greatness. We're chasing history, right, some of those things that are achievable for a team like us. So that's where we have to try to find the motivation. It's kind of the game within the game."

2. LeBron's level of fatigue

It's heresy to think that LeBron might have a bad Game 2, but the Warriors likely aren't going to let him get 51 again. The plan for Golden State is to make things much more difficult on James, who will have to muster every ounce of energy that he can at the end of one of the most spectacularly taxing playoff runs in league history.

"Whether he scores or not, he's still a great player. But we've got to be a little bit more aggressive," Curry said about LeBron on Saturday. "And that doesn't mean changing our game plan at all. It just means doing things a little bit faster, a little bit more physical, and just trying to make not just him but everybody else more uncomfortable out there on the floor to start the game. I think we can do that."

James has been known to take his foot off the gas if he sees his team is struggling, so if the Warriors can break things open early, we might see LeBron save some energy for the next two games in Cleveland.

3. Will Kevin Durant bounce back?

It's hard to say a guy is in a slump when he's averaged 30 points over his last eight games, but thus is the burden of being Kevin Durant. The fact is that outside of a brilliant Game 7 against the Rockets, Durant has struggled recently. Sure he's averaged 27.8 points per game over his last five, but his efficiency has been bad (39.6 percent from the field, 32.4 percent on 3-pointers) and he's occasionally been a clog in the Warriors' offensive flow.

One of the key elements to the Warriors getting back to their dominant status is Durant having a stellar, efficient game. After watching the Game 1 film, he seems to have pinpointed one of his main problems, which he'll seek to correct on Sunday.

"I didn't take smart shots. I took risky looks," Durant said on Saturday. "I took some shots that I know I can hit, but I'd rather get better shots than that. I'm not worried about my makes or misses. It's just more so am I getting good, quality shots? After that, the rest will figure itself out."

4. How injured is Klay?

It looks like Klay Thompson will play, despite an ankle injury he suffered when J.R. Smith slipped and slid into his legs in Game 1, but he won't be 100 percent. Thompson gritted out the rest of Game 1, but he said on Saturday that the injury had gotten worse. Thompson was already working through a left knee strain that happened during the Houston series, so he could be seriously limited in Game 2. He's obviously vital to what the Warriors do on both ends of the court, so any limitations could swing things towards the Cavs.

"Yeah, once you stop playing and you slow down and you're not out there with the adrenaline, it's naturally going to swell up a little bit," Thompson said on Saturday. "If you don't move as much as you were, it's going to stiffen up. So just got to keep it loose at this point. Yeah, just trying to do everything I can to minimize that swelling."

5. Can the Warriors keep surviving without Iggy?

Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Game 2, and all indications are that he'll probably miss his sixth straight game with a knee injury. Golden State sorely needed him on the defensive side of the ball in Game 1, as evidenced by LeBron James scoring possibly the easiest-looking 51 points in NBA history. Iguodala provides another experienced defender to throw at James, and he settles the team on offense when they get into their ruts. The Hamptons Five is considered one of the deadliest lineups in NBA history, and the Warriors haven't been able to use it. It's possible that Iguodala's absence could catch up to the Warriors on Sunday.

6. Cleveland's physicality with Curry

As emotional as Game 1 was, and as chippy it got toward the end, Steph Curry had a relatively easy path to his 29 points on 5 of 11 3-pointers. Curry has been on such a roll recently that you wonder if the Cavs will amp up the physicality with him, particularly as he's running off all those screens. Cleveland should know how to do this -- they've done it before. The Cavs beat Curry up consistently back in 2016, holding him to just 15 of 42 on 3-pointers in the final three games of Cleveland's miracle championship comeback. Watch how the 2016 Cavs manhandled Curry before and after screens.

The defense on the two-time MVP could look a lot more like this on Sunday.

7. The Clarkson-Hood conundrum

Tyronn Lue praises Jordan Clarkson's confidence, and that's great, but Clarkson was downright awful in Game 1, and he hasn't been good for quite some time in these playoffs. He's earned 13.4 minutes per game since the beginning of the conference finals despite shooting 29 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range. And over that time he's produced exactly ZERO assists.

So if he's not scoring, and he's not playmaking for teammates, why is he out there? It's a question many have asked, and we continue to wonder if Lue will dust off Rodney Hood for a cameo in Game 2. Hood hasn't seen significant minutes since Game 2 of the Boston series, but he's one of the few options Lue has left on his bench. If the Clarkson train has run its course and Hood does come in, the Warriors will be waiting.

"Rodney Hood is a lefty that can pretty much score the basketball really well. I know he hasn't played for a while, but somebody that's always simmering on the bench, just waiting for his opportunity," Durant said on Saturday. "So if he gets a chance, you know he's going to take full advantage of it. We've got to be prepared if he steps on the court."

8. Warriors' three-headed center monster

The combination of Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee -- KeValedan McLoonell, if you will -- has been solid for the Warriors all postseason, but the distribution of their contributions on any given night has vacillated greatly. Looney has been the steady starter, but Bell has had a strong impact off the bench and McGee provided a huge spark to start the second half of Game 1. It will be interesting to see how Kerr deploys his center rotation in Game 2. One thing we're pretty sure of ... Zaza won't make an appearance.

9. Can the Cavs strike 3-point gold?

If there's a silver lining from a Game 1 the Cavs felt they let slip away, it's that, as well as they played, they did not shoot well from beyond the arc. They were 10 for 37 on 3-pointers, with Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver combining to shoot just 4 of 16. Lue and the Cavs have to be confident that they're going to turn that around in Game 2, which could put a lot more pressure on the Warriors.

10. How do those whistles taste, refs?

With so much discussion and outrage surrounding the officiating in Game 1, you have to wonder whether the refs will be a little whistle-shy in Game 2. It's going to be another physical game, and the officials have to decide early what they're going to allow, and how far they'll let things get before they intervene. Because of the issues with Game 1, don't be surprised if they err on the side of fewer fouls, which could lead to ...

11. Oh, the chippiness

These teams know each other so well and are so sick of playing one another that it's bound to spill over into more altercations like we had at the end of Game 1. Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green have already gotten into it, not to mention Curry and James going back and forth, so it's safe to assume things will get testy again in Game 2. It'll be important for both teams to maintain their cool to avoid technicals and ejections that could end up swinging the game.

"Whenever you see a team for four straight Finals, you start not liking each other," Tristan Thompson said on Saturday. "It's two competitive franchises that want to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. So like any playoff series, after a couple games, guys get irritated. But for us it starts Game 1, because we've seen these guys the last couple years."