Nikola Jokic entered the NBA Finals as a heavy favorite to win the Finals MVP award, and you'll be stunned to hear that after building a nearly-insurmountable 3-1 lead, the two-time regular-season MVP is viewed by Las Vegas as a near lock to win the award if the Denver Nuggets win the championship at any point in the next three games.

Caesars Sportsbook has released odds for the Finals MVP award ahead of Game 5 of the Finals, and at this point, they are skewed so heavily in Jokic's favor that they aren't even worth betting.

Through four games, Jokic is averaging 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and eight assists per game against the Miami Heat thus far. He had the first 30/20/10 Finals game in NBA history in Game 3, scored 41 points in Denver's Game 2 loss, and even in the rare moments when he isn't racking up stats, he's the engine behind everything the Nuggets do. It would take an absolute historic collapse for Jokic to lose this award.

Jamal Murray is the only other Nugget with even a slim chance. He's hit double-digit assists in each of the four Finals games, but his scoring average of 23.3 points per game leaves a bit to be desired with Jokic topping 30. Jimmy Butler leads the Heat, but he, too has had an underwhelming series. Bam Adebayo has been better in the series, defending Jokic and scoring at least 20 points in all four games, but Vegas is pricing in the fact that Miami will need a superheroic effort from Butler if it is going to complete the comeback.

Ultimately, the odds are this skewed for a reason. Voters understand how much of Denver's success comes down to Jokic, and the Nuggets are one win away from the championship. There's just no reason to believe the Nuggets will lose this series, and if they win it, he has clearly been their best player. Expect him to take home the Bill Russell trophy on Monday.