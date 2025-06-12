After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-107, on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers, who started the season as a 66-1 title long shot and started the playoffs at 80-1, are halfway to what could easily be argued as the most improbable NBA championship in recorded history.

That brings us to the Finals MVP discussion, which now has to start with a Pacers player. Or does it? Before we get to the Finals MVP rankings as I currently see them, keep these few notes in mind:

Only one time in history has a player from the losing team won Finals MVP: Jerry West in 1969, when the Lakers lost to the Celtics in seven games despite West's 38 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game. Which is to say, barring something happening that has only happened once in the last 55 NBA Finals (which can't be ruled out, I suppose, given the statistically absurd nature of these playoffs in general and specifically the Pacers' run

Which brings us to: Who is the favorite to win this championship as the series currently stands? History would suggest the Pacers. Because teams with a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win about 80% of the time. However, the Thunder are still a -230 favorite to win this series, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which is listing Indiana, even with a 2-1 lead, as a +190 underdog to finish the deal.

Finally, not only has the Finals MVP come from the winning team all but one time, but it's also usually the leading scorer in that particular series that claims the hardware. Only 12 times has the Finals MVP been awarded to a player who did not lead his team in scoring in that series.

NBA CHAMPION LEADING SCORER FINALS MVP 1972 Lakers Gail Goodrich Wilt Chamberlain 1973 Knicks Bill Bradley Willis Reed 1977 Blazers Maurice Lucas Bill Walton 1978 Bullets Elvin Hayes Wes Unseld 1979 Sonics Dennis Johnson Gus Williams 1980 Lakers Magic Johnson Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1982 Lakers Magic Johnson Jamal Wilkes 1986 Celtics Larry Bird Kevin Mchale 2004 Pistons Chauncey Billups Richard Hamilton 2014 Spurs Kawhi Leonard Tony Parker 2015 Warriors Andre Iguodala Stephen Curry 2024 Celtics Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum

With all this in mind, let's get to the Finals MVP rankings. At this point, I see only three realistic candidates. Here's how they stand after the first three games of the NBA Finals:

Current odds: +270

Haliburton remains an underdog to win the award because the Thunder are still favored to win the series, but I'm going on what we know right now. And what we know right now is that Indiana is in a far better position to win this series as Haliburton is, and has been, the Pacers' best player.

Haliburton's stats didn't look great through the first two games (17 points and six assists with eight turnovers), but his impact goes beyond traditional box scores. He was still plus-seven in his first 73 minutes of this series.

More importantly, Haliburton has the series' signature moment to this point with his game-winning shot in Game 1. He was also superb in Game 3 with 22 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and a block.

Haliburton is not a score-first point guard, but his selective aggression almost always pays off as the Pacers are 8-1 in these playoffs when he scores at least 20 points. All told, Haliburton is one of just two players in history to average at least seven assists, seven rebounds and three made 3-pointers through the first three games of an NBA Finals. The other to do it? Stephen Curry in 2017. Not bad company.

Current odds: -220

SGA remains the favorite to win Finals MVP because, again, the Thunder remain the favorite to win the title. You can decide whether you think that line better reflects the actual chances of OKC coming back to win this series or simply the public perception of OKC's superiority that will drive wagering.

I am still picking OKC to win the series, as are all but one of my colleagues, but again, that's my gut and not what I know right now. What I know right now is that OKC is behind the eight ball, but if they are to come back to win this series, SGA would be a virtual lock for MVP.

SGA's stats through the first two games are legendary: 32 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Only two other players in history have averaged at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and five assists through their first three Finals games: Nikola Jokic and Michael Jordan. If the Thunder win, there is no chance anyone other than SGA will walk away with Finals MVP.

Current odds: +1100

Siakam is within a reasonable range of overtaking Haliburton for Finals MVP if the Pacers are able to win two more games. For starters, he's Indiana's leading scorer. As outlined in the table above, there are only 12 instances of a player who led the winning team in scoring but did not win the Finals MVP.

Siakam was great in Games 1 and 3 and inefficient in Game 2. He's Indiana's best one-on-one scorer and has been a vital release valve when OKC's defense nails down and Indiana needs to get a contested bucket. Siakam has consistently created clean looks for himself by backing overmatched defenders in compromised positions and finishing near the rim or on fadeaways. He's doing it on both ends, too.

2025 NBA Finals MVP odds

