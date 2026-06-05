NBA Finals odds, picks: Best bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 on Friday, June 5

The New York Knicks' playoff success didn't cool down amid a long wait time between games as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs. Game 1 was a close, back-and-forth affair that saw the Knicks pull away late with Jalen Brunson scoring 30 points in a 105-95 New York win. Neither team shot particularly great from the field, especially in the third quarter, and the Spurs will look for more from Victor Wembanyama, as he shot just 6-of-21 from the field, though he made 12 free throws to score a team-leading 26 points. Tip-off for Game 2 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 5.

Both teams have key players banged up, namely De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper for the Spurs and Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks, but all three played in Game 1 and it should be all hands on deck for both sides once again in Game 2.

Using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, we've put together our NBA best bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. All odds for our NBA Finals best bets are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2 best bets

Knicks money line

Over 214.5

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 3.5 assists

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 rebounds

Knicks money line

Just like Game 1, the Knicks find themselves as sizable underdogs on the road. But it worked out well in Game 1, with New York securing a 10-point by outscoring the Spurs by 17 points in the second half. The SportsLine model has the Knicks winning Game 2 in 43% of simulations to return value at these odds. After winning Game 1, the Knicks have won 12 games in a row this postseason dating back to the first round against Atlanta.

Under 215.5

Scoring was at a bit of a premium in Game 1, with the two sides combining for exactly 200 points. A big reason for that was the overall shooting from the field, with San Antonio shooting 36% overall and 25.6% from 3-point range. The Knicks shot 41.5% from the field and just 30.6% from deep. Two of the three regular season meetings between the Knicks and Spurs went Over this number, but the model thinks what we saw in Game 1 will carry over to Game 2, with the Under hitting in 51.2% of sims.

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 3.5 assists

Towns has quietly been having an excellent all-around postseason, and his passing has been a big boost for the Knicks. The big man dished out four helpers in Game 1, and he's now averaging 5.7 assists per game this postseason. The model doesn't expect KAT to be as productive distributing the rock on Friday, though, as it projects him for 3.0 assists. The Under on this prop comes in at plus money at FanDuel.

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 rebounds

Wembanyama didn't have his best game to kick off the Finals, but a 26-point, 12-rebound performance is still pretty good overall. After the first two games of the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, Wemby was kept in check in the rebounds department, pulling down double-digit boards just once between Games 3 and 7. The model thinks he'll continue to have success on the glass against the Knicks, with a projection of 12.4 rebounds for Game 2 on Friday.

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