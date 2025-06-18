In addition to trying to overcome a 3-2 series deficit, the Indiana Pacers are also dealing with Tyrese Haliburton's recent calf injury that has left his status for Game 6 of the NBA Finals in doubt.

Indiana's two-time All-Star guard strained his right calf during the early portion of its eventual Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Wednesday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said that a decision on Haliburton's status for Game 6 isn't expected to be announced until Thursday afternoon or evening. Haliburton, however, is keeping his focus towards the possibility of playing.

"I have to understand the risks, ask the right questions," Haliburton said, via ESPN. "But I'm a competitor. I want to play. I'm going to do everything in my power to play."

Prior to the injury, Haliburton and the Pacers had been enjoying a magical ride through the postseason. In Game 1 of the Finals, Hailburton hit the game-winning shot with under a second remaining. That moment mimicked his theatrics during Indiana's Game 1 win over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, when he hit the game-tying shot at the end of regulation while helping the Pacers rally back from a considerable deficit.

Things started to change for the Pacers, however, in Game 4 of the Finals. Ahead 2-1 in the series, the Pacers had the lead late in the game but were unable to close out the Thunder, who after winning Game 5 at home are now one win away from their first NBA title. If the Pacers want to keep their season alive, they'll have to hold serve court at home on Thursday night. That would force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Oklahoma City Sunday night.

Even if he plays in Game 6, it's highly unlikely that Haliburton will be able to be as effective as he has been. That means that the Pacers are going to need big performances from their other marquee players, most notably conference finals MVP Pascal Siakam (who had 28 points in Game 5), 3-point specialist Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points off the bench in Game 5.

Indiana will also have to figure out a way to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who played up to his MVP status during the series' first five games. Gilgeous-Alexander will enter Game 6 with two historic NBA Finals averages as he is in the top five all-time with 32.4 points per game and 2.4 steals per contest.