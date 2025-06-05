This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER AND THE INDIANA PACERS

The NBA Finals are here, and they're going to be an absolute dandy. Tonight, the Thunder host the Pacers in Game 1 of what should be an enthralling matchup.

We've already discussed how Oklahoma City got here with three marvelous summers, though Sam Quinn even traced it back to a free agent departure from the Seattle days. (Seattle fans, by the way, are torn.)

Jasmyn Wimbish examined how the Pacers came to be.

Wimbish: "Like the Thunder, this current iteration of the Pacers can really be traced back to a Paul George trade ... The return package was two young guys in Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. ... Indiana ultimately traded Sabonis to the Kings, who were desperate to find a versatile forward to pair with who they thought was their franchise centerpiece in De'Aaron Fox. Sacramento sent Haliburton to the Pacers, in what was -- and still is -- a shocking decision given Haliburton's ascension with the Kings and obvious upside."



Haliburton wasn't always the star, though. Matt Norlander detailed Haliburton's rise at Iowa State, and as Cameron Salerno noted in his look at every Finals player as a high school recruit, Haliburton wasn't even in the top 175 of his class. Now, he's a superstar leading the a team into the NBA Finals.

Haliburton, who struggled in two regular-season games against Oklahoma City, will have to play well for Indiana to pull what would be a considerable upset. Our expert picks are in, and Jack Maloney says ...

Maloney: "Thunder in six. The Thunder have thrived by overwhelming teams defensively and feasting off turnovers, but the Pacers take care of the ball extremely well. The Pacers have defied the odds at every turn because no one has had an answer for their pace, five-out approach and depth, but the Thunder welcome that style of play. ... While the Pacers may have a slight edge on the offensive end with their shooting, they haven't faced a defense like the Thunder in their run through the East. In the end, the Thunder's defensive brilliance and overall talent advantage will be the difference."

😃 Honorable mentions

😕 Not so honorable mentions

🏒 Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Leon Draisaitl scores overtime winner for Oilers



Getty Images

It was always going to be those two, wasn't it? Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning power-play overtime goal off a Connor McDavid pass to lift the Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Draisaitl opened the scoring just 1:06 into the contest, stuffing home a rebound.

But Sam Bennett got to the front of the net and deflected Carter Verhaeghe 's shot into the net, and Brad Marchand tallied a power play goal to give Florida a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

got to the front of the net and deflected 's shot into the net, and tallied a power play goal to give Florida a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Bennett struck again, this time finishing beautifully on an odd-man rush, early in the second period, only for the Oilers to draw within one 77 seconds later on Viktor Arvidsson 's shot through a screen.

's shot through a screen. In the third period, McDavid finally got going, delivering a beautiful backhand assist to Mattias Ekholm to tie the game.

to tie the game. With under a minute left in the first overtime session, McDavid took a crafty behind-the-back pass from Corey Perry and found a wide-open Draisaitl, who buried it.

Again, it really couldn't have been anyone else. It was Draisaitl's third overtime goal of these playoffs, tied for most in a single postseason, and it was McDavid's 32nd career multi-assist playoff game, tying Ray Bourque, Doug Gilmour and Sidney Crosby for third-most all-time.

Edmonton's superstar duo has to keep shining, Austin Nivison writes in his takeaways. So far, so good.

🏀 NBA All-Star Game to feature USA vs. the World

Getty Images

Adam Silver knows the NBA All-Star Game has been lacking, and "lacking" is putting it very nicely. At least for one year, he's planning to change it. The NBA commissioner said a USA vs. the World format is in the works for the 2026 All-Star Game.

All-Star selections are significant in contract negotiations, and the NBA is still overwhelmingly American -- 19 of the 26 selections/replacements of the 2025 event were Americans -- so figuring out an equitable system (or perhaps going without one) is a hurdle.

🏀 Suns hire Jordan Ott ahead of tear-down offseason



Getty Images

After a considerable search, the Suns hired Jordan Ott as coach.

Ott comes over from the Cavaliers , where he was an assistant coach for the team's 64-18 season. Before that, he was an assistant with the Lakers and the Nets and a video coordinator for the Hawks .

, where he was an assistant coach for the team's 64-18 season. Before that, he was an assistant with the and the and a video coordinator for the . Ott will be Phoenix's fourth different coach in four years. The Suns fired Mike Budenholzer this offseason, Frank Vogel the offseason before that and Monty Williams the offseason before that.

this offseason, the offseason before that and the offseason before that. Ott continues the Michigan State influence under owner Mat Ishbia, who played for the Spartans. Ott got a master's degree from Michigan State and served on Tom Izzo's staff.

Ott inherits a team that is expected to trade Kevin Durant this summer and, given the dearth of future assets, could face a long road ahead.

🏈 Ranking the top new QB/WR and QB/coach duos



Getty Images

Offseason practices are ripe for overreactions, especially at quarterback play. Every interception is met with both "He stinks" and "It's only practice; time to experiment." Every touchdown is met with both "He looks so good" and "It's only practice; these don't matter."

The last one is probably the only accurate one, especially this early. It's only practice, good or bad. Still, it's fun to envision what could be for new pairs, and we've done just that. Tyler Sullivan ranked the top 15 new quarterback/wide receiver duos, while Cody Benjamin ranked the 13 new quarterback/coach duos.

I, like Tyler, am super excited for No. 1 on his list.

Sullivan: "1. Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams -- In his final five games of the regular season, Adams caught 36 balls for 510 yards and five touchdowns. That's a 122-1,734-17 pace over a full 17-game season. With Stafford, Adams clearly upgraded at quarterback, and with Puka Nacua lining up opposite of him within a Sean McVay-led offense, this pairing should take the league by storm in 2025."

Adams is making a positive impact on Nacua, too.

