NBA Finals Sneaker Rankings: Andre Iguodala gets in the mix while Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins keep heat coming

The 2019 NBA Finals are even through two games. Both the Raptors and Warriors have flashed moments of greatness, showing us the very reasons why they're the last two teams standing. We've also been witness to players taking full advantage of the stage and showing off their on-court sneaker prowess. In our Game 1 sneaker rankings, we broke down the five players that rocked the best kicks during the Finals opener. Warriors star Stephen Curry took the top spot, but after rocking the same kicks in Game 2 he's been subsequently knocked off. We're looking for creativity here, Steph.

Game 2 brought a change of pace to the series and our following sneaker rankings brings a similar change of faces. Who rocked the best kicks? Keep scrolling and check it out.

5. Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

Before leaving Game 2 with a chest injury, Warriors big man Kevon Looney was in the middle of showing off a clean custom pair of kicks. Looney's custom Adidas Harden Vol. 3 shoes featured a championship gold upper with the words "Flyght Gang" in a graffiti style print. Looney's been the only player in the Finals thus far to go the custom route with their kicks, so let's hope he's healthy and ready to go for Game 3.

4. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is enjoying one of the biggest playoff turnarounds in recent history. How, you ask? Well, since VanVleet's son was born between Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals he's averaging 16 points per game on 58 percent from behind the arc -- a slight improvement from his four points on 19 percent shooting beforehand. Congratulations on fatherhood, Fred. Also, the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 "Core Black Active Blue" kicks you rocked in Game 2 are straight fire. They'd be an even better combination with Toronto's throwback jerseys with the oversized dinosaur on it, though.

Fred VanVleet rocking the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. USATSI

3. DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins is back in the No. 3 spot in the second go-round of our NBA Finals sneaker rankings. Boogie made the cut for the first edition after breaking out the Puma Legacy in Game 1. He switched things up for Game 2 and laced up the Puma Uproar Spectra and things went well for the big man who finished with a double-double in the Warriors' win. As far as shoe game is concerned, Cousins has had as impressive a Finals as anyone.

DeMarcus Cousins rocking the Puma Uproar Spectra during Game 2. USATSI

2. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala has been a constant during the Warriors' dynasty, coming up huge time after time and even winning Finals MVP in 2015. Iggy came up big for the Warriors again in Game 2 as he iced the game with a clutch 3-pointer with just 5.9 seconds remaining. We gave Iguodala a shout-out in our Game 1 rankings for his Nike KD 12 kicks, but he jumps all the way to the No. 2 spot after changing things up and breaking out a Warriors-inspired pair of the Nike Kobe AD for Game 2. Shifting between some of the top sneakers Nike has to offer has us wondering what he has up his sleeve for Game 3.

Andre Iguodala rocking the Nike Kobe AD during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. USATSI

1. Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard has been a force for the Raptors during their playoff run. He continued to show his sheer dominance in Game 2, scoring 34 points while going a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line. Leonard also continued to show off for the new era of New Balance basketball. He laced up yet another clean colorway of his New Balance OMN1S signature kicks in Game 2 and continues to rock sneakers with championship gold accents. We get it, Kawhi. You're hungry for another title. If New Balance keeps lacing him up with this type of heat, he's in line to take home the NBA Finals Sneaker King crown. That's just as notable as the Larry O'Brien, right?