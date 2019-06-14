NBA Finals Sneaker Rankings: Kawhi Leonard outduels Stephen Curry for championship, best kicks from Game 6

Board Man Kawhi Leonard continues to assemble an immaculate resume. His most recent additions: two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP. Leonard led the Raptors to their first title in franchise history, while also ending the Warriors' quest for a third straight championship -- the second time he's stopped a dynasty from the rare three-peat. Doing all this on the sport's biggest stage makes the executives at New Balance extremely happy. The brand took a chance on Leonard -- though signing a bonafide superstar to a shoe deal isn't necessarily going out on a limb -- and it immediately paid off for them.

New Balance's mission to become a force in the NBA sneaker scene is in full effect and they're already doing a great job of marketing the one superstar who doesn't chase the limelight. Leonard got the Larry O'Brien Trophy he coveted, added another Bill Russell Finals MVP to his mantle and made his New Balance OMN1S signature shoe a sneaker to be desired on the court. Real big things.

So who else brought the sneaker heat to Game 6? Time to find out.

5. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

The Raptors aren't champions today if not for the emergence of Pascal Siakam. The third-year player is the favorite to win Most Improved Player of the Year and was an x-factor for Toronto whenever it needed him most. Siakam is a fan of the Nike KD 10, wearing the silhouette throughout the entire NBA Finals. Not super flashy, but effective just like Siakam.

Pascal Siakam rocking the Nike KD 10 'Dark Grey.' USATSI

4. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Warriors forward Draymond Green should be at peace with his performance in these Finals. He stuffed the stat sheet in Game 6 with 11 points, 13 assists and 19 rebounds while nearly averaging a triple-double for the series. Green also continues to break out some of the better Nike Hyperdunk PE kicks the league has to offer. He did that in Game 6 with another crispy pair that blended perfectly with the Warriors' black uniforms.

Draymond Green in his Nike Hyperdunk PE. USATSI

3. Alfonzo McKinnie, Golden State Warriors

Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie got a chance to experience the highs and lows of the NBA Finals this season. On that stage he managed to show off his insane sneaker collection, and he saved his best kicks for Game 6. McKinnie broke out a crazy Nike KD 12 colorway that we had yet to see before Thursday. Words don't do the shoes justice, so check them out for yourself.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

The Finals didn't turn out how Stephen Curry wanted. I'm sure he envisioned his 3-point attempt with less than 10 seconds to play swishing through the net instead of clanging off the rim. The reality is this wasn't his moment, but his performance was anything but underwhelming. His push for Under Armour, while rocking his signature UA Curry 6, was also as impressive. Curry saved some of his best kicks for Game 6, it's unfortunate we don't get a chance to see what he would've rocked for Game 7.

1. Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard's superhuman run in the playoffs and through the NBA Finals will go down in history as one of the best stretches ever. He joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James (heard of those two?) as the only players in history to score over 730 points in a single playoff run. Leonard put his own spin on that by doing it in fewer shot attempts than the other two, and again putting into perspective how crazy dominant he was. We've documented how Leonard and New Balance have come together and pulled off all the right moves this postseason, and Game 6 was no different. Leonard laced up a subtle colorway of his New Balance OMN1S signature shoes that couldn't vibe with his personality any more. Whatever New Balance invested in Leonard when it signed him as their premier athlete was worth it. Their first signature model together was a success and they can only build on this momentum. Life is good for Leonard and New Balance.