NBA Finals Sneaker Rankings: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard in mix for best kicks from Game 5

The seismic shift in momentum that was anticipated once Kevin Durant returned for the Warriors took a turn as he went down after a brief return in Game 5. The Warriors' ace-up-the-sleeve disappeared and their chase for the title will have to be done without the player that helped them win consecutive titles in the last two years. Durant's return was also a massive storyline when it comes to the sneaker community. As one of Nike's premier athletes, Durant represented a marketing opportunity for the brand that simply hasn't been there in the first four games.

His return was short, but Durant did his thing in the 11 minutes of action he saw before his latest injury. He was getting buckets at will, knocking down three 3-pointers and providing the Warriors with a much-needed early scoring surge. Durant also hit the court with the top-of-the-line footwear we all knew he'd provide.

Now let's check out the best sneakers from the Game 5 action.

5. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is the often-overlooked motor that keeps the dynastic Warriors rolling. Green is also known for shaking things up with his on-court sneaker selections. He makes the NBA Finals Sneaker Rankings for the first time this series after rocking the Nike Hyperdunk PE in Game 5. The kicks feature the Warriors' road color scheme and Green's logo on the tongue, which is a creative mashup of his initials and his jersey number. This type of heat will get in you in the conversation every single time.

Draymond Green rocking a Nike Hyperdunk PE. USATSI

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is quietly having an incredible Finals performance, putting up averages of over 32 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. He hasn't been the focal point, though; injuries and the superhuman run that Kawhi Leonard is enjoying has taken the attention away from Curry. Being the center of attention or not, Curry continues to ball out while also rocking the best kicks from his signature Under Armour Curry 6 line. He locks in to the No. 4 spot after breaking out the Curry 6 "Thank You Oakland" kicks for Game 5. It's the second time this series he's rocked the kicks, so these might be his choice for Game 6, too. We'll keep an eye out.

Stephen Curry wearing the Under Armour Curry 6 'Thank You Oakland.' USATSI

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is the obvious choice for Finals MVP if the dinosaurs end up winning their first title in franchise history. He'll have to find room for Finals Sneaker MVP too if things keep trending this way. Leonard has simply been on a roll with his signature New Balance line, consistently debuting new colorways that all seem to impress more than the last. He takes a slight bump from his No. 1 spot after Game 4, falling all the way down to No. 3 because he brought the same New Balance OMN1S kicks back for this game. The sneakers are too clean to be ignored, so Kawhi's run continues.

Kawhi Leonard in the New Balance OMN1S in Game 5. USATSI

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant's return in Game 5 was going to be special. He returned to the court for the first time in over a month on the sport's biggest stage and performed like he never missed a second for 11 minutes. Then it all went away instantly. Durant suffered another injury and the comeback was reset. He provided so many good moments in his short return, including the presence of his signature Nike KD 12 line that had been missing in the playoffs for some time. The KD 12 PE he rocked were uniquely curated by designer Don C, giving them a special feel for the perfect return.

1. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

The battle for the best overall kicks from these NBA Finals looks like it will come down to Kawhi Leonard and Andre Iguodala. Iggy's been on a complete tear when it comes to his footwear the entire series. He's shifted from the Nike KD line to the Nike Kobe line and has done it in seamless fashion. Igoudala clocks in at the No. 1 spot after breaking out the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Carpe Diem," keeping the same vibe from his Kobe 4 Protro "Del Sol" he rocked in Game 4. It's going to be difficult to keep this level of consistency going, but we're not about to start doubting a three-time NBA champion.