NBA Finals Sneaker Rankings: Klay Thompson returns in style; Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard push for best kicks of Game 4

The Raptors made a statement during Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. They're here, and they're serious about securing the first title in franchise history. Toronto also put up a better performance when it comes to the shoe game, which is a big step up from the previous game when we noted the team's stylistic struggles. This time around Kawhi Leonard - who continues to defy all logic with his superhuman playoff run - got some help from his friends in our sneaker rankings.

Game 4 answered a lot of questions about this series, including the lingering "do the Warriors need Kevin Durant to win?" There shouldn't be any confusion at this point as to why Golden State could use the 6-foot-9 walking bucket who just happens to be the back-to-back Finals MVP. Oh, and they could use his Nike signature kicks when it comes to the sneaker showdown or else they might be in danger of falling short in that battle, too.

Enough talk, it's time to feature the best kicks from Game 4.

5. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors badly needed Klay Thompson, who missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury, to return to the court and create opportunities with his shooting and defense. He did just that and he also turned some heads with his shoe game. Upon his return, Thompson continued to show off his signature Anta KT4 kicks. It's always a bright spot when some of the brands with lesser notoriety get a chance to show off their products on the biggest stage. Let's see what Thompson and Anta team up to do for Game 5 in Toronto.

4. Alfonzo McKinnie, Golden State Warriors

Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie made the cut in our sneaker rankings during Game 3 because of his versatility and creativity. He pulled off the always-rewarding halftime sneaker switch and it paid off big time. McKinnie didn't have to switch out of his shoes in Game 4, because he made a bold statement with one of the cleanest Nike KD 11 colorways ever. The shoes are a thing of beauty and words simply don't do them justice, so do yourself a favor and keep scrolling to get a glimpse.

Alfonzo McKinnie in a clean colorway of the Nike KD 11. USATSI

3. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry is one win away from being an NBA champion. What a time to be alive. Lowry came up big big during Game 4 in the sneaker department, breaking out a subtle, yet impressive pair of the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 kicks. As an Adidas athlete, Lowry often shuffles between their premium selection of shoes but he's been leaning heavily on the Harden Vol. 3 in the NBA Finals and it looks to be paying off.

Kyle Lowry rocking the Adidas Harden Vol. 3. USATSI

2. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

While everyone at Nike Headquarters probably envisioned poster boy Kevin Durant pushing for a third straight title with his latest signature shoe as the premier advertisement for the brand during the NBA Finals, that's not anything close to what reality has been. With Durant out, Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala has been one of the few big names rocking with the Swoosh on the big stage. Iggy took the top spot in our rankings for Game 3 and he's back near the top again after he kept momentum going with the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Del Sol." It's hard to imagine what he can do to exceed this next game, but no one imagined he'd be the one putting on for Nike at this point either.

Andre Iguodala breaks out the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Del Sol.' USATSI

1. Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard is programmed to do one thing: completely dominate on the hardwood no matter the scenario. You think it's easy to walk into Oracle Arena - in what could be the final game ever played there - while the Warriors have their backs against the wall and put up 36 and 12? You shouldn't think it's easy, but if you do it might just be because Leonard makes it seem that way. He continues his Herculean playoff run, continues to add to a legacy and continues to put New Balance on the basketball map like they hadn't been in a very long time. Leonard wore yet another impressive colorway of his signature New Balance OMN1S kicks in Game 3, and we have a good feeling there's something brewing for the potential title-clinching Game 5 back home in Toronto. You're going to want to tune in after that one.