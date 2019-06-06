NBA Finals Sneaker Rankings: Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Andre Iguodala highlight best kicks from Game 3

The Raptors took care of business against the depleted Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but if we're being honest they're leaving a lot to be desired when it comes to their sneaker game as a collective. This isn't an X's and O's breakdown; instead we're interested in who's hooping on this stage with the freshest kicks on. Thus far, this series has been a lopsided matchup with a heavy lean toward the Warriors when it comes to the better footwear and that only looks to increase once Nike headliner Kevin Durant makes an appearance.

I'm sure having a 2-1 lead after three games against the dynastic Warriors is enough of a consolation prize for the Raptors, but we'll have to proceed through these rankings without mentioning them much from this point on. Get your swag up, Toronto.

5. Jordan Bell, Golden State Warriors

Warriors big man Jordan Bell makes consistent appearances in our sneaker rankings. Bell likes to keep things fresh when it comes to his on-court kicks and often includes custom sneakers in his rotation. He didn't go the custom route for his Game 3 kicks but the Nike Kobe AD Exodus shoes he laced up were dope enough to make the cut. Keep scrolling and take a look.

4. Alfonzo McKinnie, Golden State Warriors

Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie should probably be higher in these rankings because he brought the heat in Game 3. McKinnie kicked things off with a custom Warriors-themed pair of the Nike Kyrie 5. Those sneakers alone might've been enough to land him in the top 5, but he took it a step further when he switched into the Nike KD 12 "Warriors" later in the game. Switching kicks in the same game is always a boss move. We see you, Alfonzo.

Alfonzo McKinnie in the Nike KD 12 (left) and the Nike Kyrie 5 (right). USATSI

3. Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

The scare is over. A Raptor finally makes an appearance in the NBA Finals Game 3 sneaker rankings and it's Kawhi Leonard. No surprises here as Leonard has made the cut for each game so far. What was special about his Game 3 kicks? Well, Leonard debuted yet another new colorway from his signature New Balance OMN1S line and it was a hit. The all-white shoe features a subtle gum bottom that makes the sneaker pop. We've said it before and we'll say it again: Kawhi and New Balance have become a force during these playoffs.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Warriors star Stephen Curry put on an insane performance in the Game 3 loss to the Raptors. He exploded for a playoff-best 47 points and did it while rocking the Under Armour Curry 6 "Thank You Oakland." Curry's been paying homage through his sneakers to the City of Oakland all season and these might be the best ones yet. Something tells us that Curry and Under Armour will have more unique kicks as the Finals continues to unfold.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 6 'Thank You Oakland.' USATSI

1. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala's consistency during the NBA Finals has been apparent with his play on the court as well as with his impressive shoe game. Iggy made the cut at the No. 2 spot in our Game 2 rankings after breaking out a Warriors-themed Nike Kobe AD. He stole the show in Game 3 and kept the Kobe trend going, rocking the Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day." The shoes have a ton of history and pay tribute to when the Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant before trading him to the Lakers in 1996. It's going to be hard for Iggy to keep this level of sneaker heat coming, but we're hoping he can pull it off in Game 4.