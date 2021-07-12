Cameron Johnson isn't exactly known as a dunker. The second-year pro out of North Carolina was drafted by the Phoenix Suns because of his gorgeous shooting stroke, and thus far, that shot has made him one of the breakout players of the postseason. He's hit just under 46 percent of his 3-pointers in the playoffs, but in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, he showed just how much more he has to offer as a scorer.

Pat Connaughton left him to double Chris Paul in the backcourt on a third-quarter inbounds play. That gave Johnson most of the court to use as a runway. He built up so much speed that he managed to throw down one of the biggest dunks in Finals history over Bucks forward P.J. Tucker, and he even drew the foul in the process.

Milwaukee challenged the foul call hoping to have the dunk wiped away as a charge. They were unsuccessful, though, because Tucker's foot was still sliding. Johnson hit the free throw to complete the three-point play, and while the Bucks ultimately pulled away on the scoreboard, Johnson helped make the game competitive for a stretch in the third quarter. Soon after, he pulled off an incredible reverse layup to continue to show his versatility offensively.

Johnson may be two wins away from his first championship, but he is also using this postseason as a platform to prove what he's capable of as an individual player. He won't be a reserve for long if he keeps making plays like this.