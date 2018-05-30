NBA Finals: The Warriors will sweep the Cavaliers because our '2K18' simulation says so

There is no video game basketball simulation more accurate than "NBA 2K18." We're going to put that accuracy to the test. The NBA Finals begin Thursday with yet another matchup between the Warriors and Cavaliers. Our experts at CBS Sports all predict that the Warriors repeat as champions, but what does the game think? Will the sim side with the experts, or does it have faith in LeBron James to pull off the upset?

It's worth noting that Andre Iguodala and Kevin Love played in every simulated game this series. It's impossible to predict injuries and it was easier to just put both teams on an even healthy field instead of trying to predict when they might come back, or what games they could miss.

Each game was simulated with the AI playing against each other in "Play Now" mode with full 12-minute quarters on "Superstar mode."

Game 1: Warriors 131, Cavs 111

Would it really shock anybody if this was exactly how Game 1 played out? The Warriors, led by an onslaught of points from Kevin Durant (32) and Stephen Curry (28), went on one of their famous third-quarter runs. The Cavs were never really in contention, but the gap of the lead was at least reachable until that point. LeBron had 27 points, which usually is a decent amount, but it's not nearly enough to compete with Golden State. Remember that, because it's going to be a trend.

Game 2: Warriors 131, Cavs 124

LeBron was an unstoppable force in this simulation. He brought the ball up almost every time, was involved in close to every play, and he held Kevin Durant to only 26 points. If there was a game to steal in Oracle then this was it.

Of course, that ended up not being the case. Klay Thompson dumped 27 points on the Cavaliers and dished out 11 assists. The Cavs had this game won, but they lost control at the end when their offense froze. The Warriors knocked down big shots late and worked Kevin Love in the post. Cleveland lost its best chance to steal one.

Game 3: Warriors 118, Cavs 103

This game was a classic Warriors victory. LeBron was incredible again with 33 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, however, he just couldn't pull Cleveland away. For the majority of the game, this was a close back and forth. Then the Warriors went on a run late in the fourth quarter and led by double digits. Curry led the charge with 32 points on seven 3-pointers and 11 assists. This was a huge blow to the Cavs because now they're down 3-0 and lost two straight winnable games.

Game 4: Warriors 125, Cavs 110

This was completely one-sided in favor of Golden State. The Warriors took a 10-point lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it. Despite LeBron scoring 31 points, he was outdone by Curry's 37 points. The Cavs did attempt to make a run in the fourth quarter, but all they managed to do was make the score look more respectable. The Warriors pull off the sweep in a series that was never that close to begin with.

NBA Finals MVP: Stephen Curry

Due to the nature of this kind of experiment, there wasn't an official NBA Finals MVP. That would require going into the "My Legacy" mode and toying with teams while trying to force this exact matchup. The winner of the NBA Finals MVP matched right up with the original "Play Now" simulations and gave the award to Stephen Curry.

He scored 30-plus points twice and dished out 10 assists or more every game. More importantly, Curry was a monster from 3-point range. He shot 48 percent from deep for the series and was a huge factor in why the Cavs couldn't even steal a game -- despite everything James did. The Warriors are champions and Curry is the MVP.

Not only did "2K18" predict a Warriors victory, but it has them winning decidedly. The Warriors are a common pick to win the series, but most people respect James enough to give him at least one win. The video game sim, on the other hand, has James losing every game despite putting up 30-plus points in three of the four games. They also have the Cavs blown out in two of the four games.