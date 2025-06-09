As the final minutes ticked away in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 123-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the broadcast panned to a forlorn Tyrese Haliburton sitting on the bench. The Game 1 hero could do nothing but sit and watch as the Thunder tied the series at 1-1.

Haliburton's final box score line from Game 2 would not stand out as particularly good or bad to someone who failed to tune in: 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and five turnovers on 7-of-13 shooting in 34 minutes.

Stats never tell the full story for any player, but especially Haliburton. Usually that's because he's controlled the game even more effectively than the numbers can show. On Sunday, however, it was the complete opposite. Haliburton was largely irrelevant, even though he actually had more points, a better field goal percentage and the same number of assists as he did in Game 1.

The majority of Haliburton's production came in the fourth quarter when the Thunder were already up by 20-plus points. He had just five points, three rebounds and four assists through the first three quarters, and added 12 points and two assists in what was essentially garbage time.

"There's a lot more to the game than just scoring," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "Everybody's gotta do more. Starts with the best players, starts with Tyrese and Pascal [Siakam] and Myles [Turner], and then it goes from there. People shouldn't just look at [Haliburton's] points and assists and judge how he played ... that's not how our team is built. We're an ecosystem that has to function together."

Haliburton could only sit and watch as the Thunder evened the series. ESPN

Just over three minutes into the game, Haliburton was being face-guarded near mid-court by Luguentz Dort when he didn't even have the ball. A few minutes later, Haliburton came off a screen and had Dort doing a mid-air jumping jack in his face as he tried to throw a pass (the possession eventually ended in a turnover.)

Dort doing everything possible to disrupt Haliburton ESPN

Haliburton's own first turnover came late in the first quarter when he caught the ball near mid-court, and kept backing up to get away from Alex Caruso's pressure. Eventually, he ran out of room and stepped on the half-court line, which resulted in an over-and-back violation.

The Thunder never gave Haliburton a chance to breathe or settle into the game. As a result, the Pacers found themselves down by double digits early in the second quarter. This time, they weren't able to recover.

"This is who they are defensively," Haliburton said. "They got a lot of different guys who can guard the ball, fly around. They're really physical, force the officials to let us play a little bit more Just gotta do a better job playing through that. I think I've had two really poor first halves. Just gotta figure out how to be better earlier. But kudos to them, they're a great defensive team."

For what it's worth, Haliburton left the podium following his postgame press conference with a slight limp. He has not been on the injury report and it's not clear what's bothering him, but his health could be a storyline to watch heading into Game 3 in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The Pacers will need Haliburton to have a complete performance in Game 3 if they want to protect homecourt. That will be much more difficult if he's not healthy, especially against this Thunder defense.

In four games against Oklahoma City in 2024-25, including the regular season and Finals, Haliburton is averaging just 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.