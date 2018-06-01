NBA Finals: Warriors clarify diagnosis of Klay Thompson's leg injury; star insists he's not missing Game 2

The 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an unfortunate start. Just a few minutes into the game, Klay Thompson had to head to the locker room with a left lateral leg contusion, according to the ABC broadcast.

Thompson managed to return from the locker late in the first quarter and returned to the game to start the second quarter. Thankfully, it wasn't as bad for Thompson as it looked.

The Warriors updated Thompson's status on Friday, clarifying that the injury isn't near his knee, but rather, closer to his ankle. He was still able to play 45 minutes and scored 24 points in Golden State's victory.

Warriors clarify that the Klay Thompson injury isn't near his knee, the leg contusion is down closer to his ankle. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 1, 2018

"I'm just looking forward to getting 100 percent," Thompson said. "But I'm not missing Sunday."

The incident took place with a little over six minutes left in the first quarter, Steph Curry brought the ball up court and threw a hit ahead pass to Thompson along the sideline. As he did, J.R. Smith made a break on the ball to try and pick off the pass. He slipped, however, and came crashing into Thompson's legs.

Thompson's leg twisted awkwardly, and he immediately slammed the floor in frustration. He got up under his own power, but was limping as he made his way off the court and into the locker room.

Thompson's leg bent awkwardly. ABC Broadcast

It was clearly just a freak accident, and Smith wasn't being malicious -- as he has been previously in the playoffs -- but it still would have been devastating to the Warriors if Thompson wasn't able to continue -- especially with Andre Iguodala already out for Game 1.

Thompson isn't placing blame for the incident, saying Smith was making a play for the ball.

"I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt," Thompson said. "I think he was going for the ball. I don't think it was intentional."

Thompson's health will be something to monitor as the Finals progress, but the injury clearly didn't hamper him on Thursday, which is a good sign for the Warriors as they aim to take a 2-0 series lead on Sunday.