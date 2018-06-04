NBA Finals: Warriors reportedly upset Kendrick Perkins didn't move feet out of Steph Curry's way in Game 2
Curry's momentum carried him towards the bench at the end of the third quarter
Kendrick Perkins is somehow involved in another feud. The veteran big man was added to the Cleveland Cavaliers roster before the playoffs, but he hasn't seen the court. That hasn't stopped him from making headlines, however.
In the second round, Perkins got into it with Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors ambassador, Drake, who can often be found sitting courtside. Now, Perkins has drawn the ire of members of the Golden State Warriors following an incident at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of the Finals.
Here's video of the incident. Curry flings up a desperate shot at the end of the quarter, and his momentum carries him into the Cavs' bench.
It doesn't seem like much, but Curry, clearly upset, begins to jaw with Perkins. Nothing much came of it during the game, but afterwards, members of the Warriors voiced their complaints. Via ESPN:
Multiple Golden State Warriors players told ESPN they were disturbed by Kendrick Perkins' reluctance to move his knees and feet as Stephen Curry backed into the Cleveland Cavaliers big man at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the two.
Some Warriors believe it was a dangerous play by Perkins and told ESPN that was the reason the 6-foot-3 guard confronted the 6-foot-10 center, resulting in the two standing face-to-face and exchanging words in front of the Cavaliers bench before being separated.
The fear was Curry could have sprained an ankle or suffered a knee injury. The incident occurred when Curry tossed up a wild shot in an attempt to beat the buzzer and his momentum carried him backward.
Now, it's completely understandable that the Warriors are protective of Curry, who has suffered numerous ankle injuries throughout his career, and is vital to the team's success. However, this seems a little overboard. Perkins didn't stick out his leg or move his foot in any way that would have potentially injured Curry. He was simply sitting down on the bench and remained there, almost motionless, until after the buzzer sounded.
This didn't look like anything other than Curry not quite knowing where he was and bumping into Perkins as he moved backwards. He wasn't injured, and there was no intent by Perkins to try and injure him. Let's all move on.
