NBA fines Clippers' Austin Rivers $25,000 for inappropriate language toward a fan

Nothing has been going well for the Clippers lately.

After losing Blake Griffin for two months to an MCL sprain on Monday night, the Clips got blown out at home by the Utah Jazz in their next game on Thursday night to drop to 8-12 on the season. Now, Austin Rivers has been fined $25,000 for a verbal outburst toward a fan during the loss.

Late in the fourth quarter, Rivers told a fan to "shut the ---- up." He later apologized for the comment. Via ESPN:

During the game, Rivers walked toward a fan sitting courtside and told him to "shut the [expletive] up" before he was pulled aside by DeAndre Jordan. On Friday, Rivers said he regretted his actions toward the fan. "I definitely shouldn't have said anything," Rivers told reporters. "This is the message I want to say. I'm sorry for using profanity, but I was sticking up for my teammate, bottom line."

It's understandable why the league has fined Rivers for the incident. However, this is another reminder of the unfair double standard that fans are afforded. They can scream horrible, awful things at players, and are rarely kicked out or punished. But when a player makes one comment in response, then they are fined tens of thousands of dollars. As a professional, however, that's all part of being held to a higher standard.