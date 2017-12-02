NBA fines Clippers' Austin Rivers $25,000 for inappropriate language toward a fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz
Nothing has been going well for the Clippers lately.
After losing Blake Griffin for two months to an MCL sprain on Monday night, the Clips got blown out at home by the Utah Jazz in their next game on Thursday night to drop to 8-12 on the season. Now, Austin Rivers has been fined $25,000 for a verbal outburst toward a fan during the loss.
Late in the fourth quarter, Rivers told a fan to "shut the ---- up." He later apologized for the comment. Via ESPN:
During the game, Rivers walked toward a fan sitting courtside and told him to "shut the [expletive] up" before he was pulled aside by DeAndre Jordan.
On Friday, Rivers said he regretted his actions toward the fan.
"I definitely shouldn't have said anything," Rivers told reporters. "This is the message I want to say. I'm sorry for using profanity, but I was sticking up for my teammate, bottom line."
It's understandable why the league has fined Rivers for the incident. However, this is another reminder of the unfair double standard that fans are afforded. They can scream horrible, awful things at players, and are rarely kicked out or punished. But when a player makes one comment in response, then they are fined tens of thousands of dollars. As a professional, however, that's all part of being held to a higher standard.
-
Embiid on Drummond: 'He can't shoot'
'No disrespect, but he can't shoot,' says Embiid, who called out Drummond's defense earlier...
-
NBA Saturday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Saturday in the Assoc...
-
Mitchell drops 41, joins elite company
Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points in Utah's victory over the Pelicans on Friday nigh...
-
Pels' A.D. (groin) helped to locker room
The All-Star big man went down after battling with Utah's Derrick Favors in the post
-
WATCH: Durant ejected in blowout win
Kevin Durant got ejected while the Warriors were up big late in Orlando
-
NBA Friday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Friday night in the A...
Add a Comment