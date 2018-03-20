NBA fines Gerald Green $25,000 for role in Chris Paul-Gorgui Dieng scuffle
Luckily for Gerald Green, his teammate Chris Paul offered to pay the hefty fine
Gerald Green stands up for his teammates. He made that much clear on Sunday when he stood up for Chris Paul and shoved Gorgui Dieng. Green wasn't even involved in the initial altercation, but he knew what was necessary of him as Paul's teammate. His role in the scuffle, however, reportedly earned him a $25,000 fine from the NBA.
For those that might have missed it, Dieng shoved Paul to the ground and walked over him after the two scrambled for a loose ball. Green's response wasn't just to get in Dieng's face, but to push him straight into the crowd of fans he was standing next to.
Teammates stand up for each other and when they do so consistently it gets recognized. Paul said that if Green gets fined, he'll pay for it, so Green can rest easy knowing that Paul's got this one covered.
Green may have joined the Rockets mid-season, but he's been someone that stands up for his teammates no matter the situation. Green was also involved when the secret tunnel incident between the Rockets and the Clippers and was suspended two games for his role in that incident. So if you're ever in a bad situation, and need some backup, call up Gerald Green. He'll always have your back.
-
Report: Pistons want to hire Billups
Billups, who starred for the Pistons from 2002-08, currently works for ESPN
-
Thunder vs. Celtics odds, NBA picks
Adam Thompson has his finger on the pulse of the NBA and just locked in a play for Tuesday
-
Raptors' Lowry will do whatever it takes
The four-time All-Star has his eye on playoff success and doesn't mind rubbing people the wrong...
-
LaVar Ball flips on LiAngelo for tattoos
Forced to show off his new tattoos in Lithuania, the 19-year-old Ball feels the wrath of L...
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, news
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
-
Smart confident he'll return in playoffs
Smart, rehabbing his thumb after surgery, is 'real excited and eager to get back out there...