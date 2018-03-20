NBA fines Gerald Green $25,000 for role in Chris Paul-Gorgui Dieng scuffle

Gerald Green stands up for his teammates. He made that much clear on Sunday when he stood up for Chris Paul and shoved Gorgui Dieng. Green wasn't even involved in the initial altercation, but he knew what was necessary of him as Paul's teammate. His role in the scuffle, however, reportedly earned him a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

Rockets' Gerald Green has been fined $25,000 by NBA for shoving Minnesota's Gorgui Dieng on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2018

For those that might have missed it, Dieng shoved Paul to the ground and walked over him after the two scrambled for a loose ball. Green's response wasn't just to get in Dieng's face, but to push him straight into the crowd of fans he was standing next to.

Dieng threw Chris Paul out of the club, Gerald Green didn't like it 😂 pic.twitter.com/uraO23jXzh — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 19, 2018

Teammates stand up for each other and when they do so consistently it gets recognized. Paul said that if Green gets fined, he'll pay for it, so Green can rest easy knowing that Paul's got this one covered.

Green may have joined the Rockets mid-season, but he's been someone that stands up for his teammates no matter the situation. Green was also involved when the secret tunnel incident between the Rockets and the Clippers and was suspended two games for his role in that incident. So if you're ever in a bad situation, and need some backup, call up Gerald Green. He'll always have your back.