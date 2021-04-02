The NBA announced Friday that Kevin Durant has been fined $50,000 for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media." The punishment is in reference to a private Instagram conversation that actor Michael Rapaport made public in which Durant used homophobic and misogynistic language.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $50,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Durant has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.

This news comes just one day after Durant issued a public apology to reporters for the language that he was seen using in the screenshots Rapaport published on Twitter earlier this week.

"I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used," the Nets star told the media. "That's not what I want people to see or hear from me."

Nets coach Steve Nash also mentioned that he had an internal discussion with Durant over the messages in question.

The screenshots Rapaport posted on social media feature Durant calling the actor a "b---h," "p---y," and "piece of s--t" while making homophobic references, bringing up Rapaport's wife, and eventually challenging him to a fight on the streets of New York City. The whole spat initially kicked off in late December, when the actor called Durant "super sensitive" over an interview the player gave to TNT.

Durant did tweet an apology to Rapoport that was rejected.