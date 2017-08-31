NBA fines Lakers $500K for violating anti-tampering rules with Paul George
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was found to have been communicating with Paul George's agent
The Los Angeles Lakers got a little bit out ahead of themselves in the pursuit of Paul George, earning the team a staggering $500,000 fine for violating the league's anti-tampering rules.
Before the Indiana Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, there were all sorts of reports and rumors about George's desire to join the Lakers once he becomes a free agent next offseason, and that very well still could come to pass.
As of now, however, there apparently is no wink-wink arrangement between the Lakers and George that the All-Star forward will move to L.A. That was one of the league's findings during its investigation, which also touched on Magic Johnson's infamous interview with Jimmy Kimmel, in which he joked about talking to George.
According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the league saw that as a joke, however, and did not have an issue with it.
In the end, the fine came down to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka's contact with George's agent.
Per Amick, this is the second-largest penalty for breaking the anti-tampering rules in league history.
