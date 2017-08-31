NBA fines Lakers $500K for violating anti-tampering rules with Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers got a little bit out ahead of themselves in the pursuit of Paul George, earning the team a staggering $500,000 fine for violating the league's anti-tampering rules.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $500,000 for violating anti-tampering rules. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2017

Before the Indiana Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, there were all sorts of reports and rumors about George's desire to join the Lakers once he becomes a free agent next offseason, and that very well still could come to pass.

As of now, however, there apparently is no wink-wink arrangement between the Lakers and George that the All-Star forward will move to L.A. That was one of the league's findings during its investigation, which also touched on Magic Johnson's infamous interview with Jimmy Kimmel, in which he joked about talking to George.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the league saw that as a joke, however, and did not have an issue with it.

As for infamous Magic interview w/ Jimmy Kimmel, league's view on that was, in essence, that it was in a joking manner & not out of bounds. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 31, 2017

In the end, the fine came down to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka's contact with George's agent.

The NBA has fined the Lakers $500,000 for Rob Pelinka tampering with Paul George's agent after league warned Magic after Kimmel interview. pic.twitter.com/nsz3muZjww — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 31, 2017

Per Amick, this is the second-largest penalty for breaking the anti-tampering rules in league history.