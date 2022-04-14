There was a lot of emotion from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley following the team's win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday night's play-in game that cemented their spot in the playoffs. His celebration included jumping up on the scorer's table to show his excitement about the win, and drinking a celebratory beer at the postgame press conference. But the NBA didn't like some of the comments the veteran guard made, which resulted in a $30,000 fine.

Per the league's release on Thursday:

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity."

When Beverley was asked by reporters following the game what he said to his former Clippers teammates after the buzzer sounded, he responded with, "[I said] take they ass home. Long flight to L.A., take y'all ass home."

Beverley, who was traded from the Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies before landing with the Timberwolves this past offseason, took issue with how things ended with his former team.

"It's deeper than that for me, I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization," Beverley said postgame. "To just be written off like that, 'oh he's injury prone, he's old,' to be able to come here, play them in a play-in and beat they ass, no other feeling [like it]."

Beverley then hopped on Instagram Live in the locker room following the win and referred to his former team as the "weak-ass Clippers," and that the Wolves "beat they mother---ing ass."

Beverley said at the start of the season that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs, and he's certainly played a key role in backing that statement up. Emotions were high for him and the Wolves, as the team heads back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. With the Clippers behind them, the Timberwolves will now take on the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round for what should surely be an entertaining matchup.