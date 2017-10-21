NBA fines Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins $25K for inappropriate language toward fan

DeMarcus Cousins was fined by the NBA for inappropriate language toward a fan. USATSI

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language toward a fan during Wednesday's season-opening 103-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Cousins and a female fan reportedly exchanged insults, including the "F" word from both sides, with less than a minute remaining in the game. Cousins received a technical foul for his actions, but insisted that the woman had started it.

"She dropped a couple "F" bombs and flipped me off and I don't think that was right," Cousins said, according to the New Orleans Advocate. "That's pretty bogus. He [the referee] sat there and heard her speaking to me in a nasty way. I shouldn't have responded to it, but I'm a human being and I'm also a grown man and I'm not going to let another person just disrespect me. I feel like he [the referee] should have handled it, but he decided not to but he handled my end of it."

Cousins has been assessed the most technical fouls in the NBA in each of the past two seasons. On Friday, the league announced that he had received the inaugural Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his "numerous community efforts in Alabama, New Orleans, Sacramento and South Africa."