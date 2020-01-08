NBA fines Warriors' Steve Kerr $25,000 for 'verbally abusing' referee over call during game against Kings

Steve Kerr didn't last too long during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Late in the second quarter of the contest, the Warriors head coach protested a call when he thought that a De'Aaron Fox basket shouldn't have counted due to a prior foul on the play. His boisterous objection to the call on the floor led to him being assessed a technical foul, which seemed to fire Kerr up even more.

After receiving his first technical, Kerr continued barking at the referees, and he even walked onto the court to express his opinion. Unsurprisingly, Kerr was swiftly hit with a second technical and ejected from the game with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter with his Warriors trailing the Kings 49-36. After his outburst, the league announced in a statement Wednesday morning that Kerr has been fined $25,000 for "verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection."

Any lip readers out there? 🤬 😂 pic.twitter.com/LhmDj82PKT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 7, 2020

The ejection was just the third of Kerr's coaching career, and was likely the result of what has been a frustrating season for Golden State. After appearing in five straight NBA Finals -- and winning three of them -- the Warriors look like an entirely different team this season, as they lost Kevin Durant in free agency over the offseason, while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have both been sidelined with injury issues. Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell have also dealt with their own injuries and have thus been in and out of Golden State's lineup. As a result, the Warriors are just 9-29 on the season, and positioned dead-last in the Western Conference -- an unfamiliar position for Kerr as a coach.

Unfortunately for Kerr, there's no quick fix for the Warriors this campaign as their struggles will likely continue through the remainder of the regular season. The good news, though, is that this season will likely be an aberration for the Warriors and should look much more like their usual self next season when Curry and Thompson are healthy again on top of having a high draft pick they'll use to bolster their roster.