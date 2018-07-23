NBA free agency 2018: Carmelo Anthony plans to join the Rockets once he becomes a free agent, a report says

Every sign continues to point towards Carmelo Anthony joining the Houston Rockets this summer. The veteran swingman is not a free agent yet, in fact he's still technically a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. But once the three-team trade that will send him to the Atlanta Hawks is finalized, and the Hawks complete the buyout process, Anthony plans to join the Rockets, reports Marc Stein. Via the New York Times:

Carmelo Anthony is planning to sign with the Houston Rockets upon clearing waivers in coming days, according to two people with knowledge of his plans. Anthony is unlikely to become a free agent before next week at the earliest because his pending trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks could take several days before it is officially completed, according to the people, who insisted on anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the trade publicly. The Hawks have pledged to release Anthony once the trade is complete, according to the people, which will allow him to earn next season's scheduled $27.9 million salary — as stipulated by the original five-year contract he signed with the Knicks in the summer of 2014 — and then sign with Houston upon clearing waivers. He is expected to receive a one-year deal from the Rockets at the league's veteran minimum salary of $2.4 million.

There have been multiple reports this summer that the Rockets were the frontrunners to sign Anthony, so this is not all that surprising. It does, however, seem to put any potential for other teams to get involved to rest.

It will be interesting to see how Anthony plays with the Rockets next season. He should get plenty of wide open looks thanks to the driving and passing ability of Chris Paul and James Harden. And if he's willing to simply be a spot-up shooter, perhaps he could help them.

However, there's legitimate reason to believe that won't be the case. We didn't see him change his style of play much with the Thunder last season, and he turned in the worst campaign of his career, averaging 16.2 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field. And that doesn't even take into account his defensive liabilities.

If the Rockets were simply adding Anthony to bolster their depth, that would be one thing. But they've lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute this summer, and replaced those two with Michael Carter-Williams and Anthony. It's hard to see how the Rockets won't be a little worse next season.