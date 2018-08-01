NBA free agency 2018: Carmelo Anthony set to join Rockets on one-year deal after clearing waivers, report says
Anthony is officially a free agent, and will reportedly become a member of the Rockets' championship quest
Carmelo Anthony cleared waivers on Wednesday, and is expected to sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston has been the favorite to land Anthony since he was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks, who immediately reached a buyout agreement with him.
There have been multiple reports this summer that the Rockets were the frontrunners to sign Anthony, so this is not all that surprising. It does, however, put any potential for other teams to get involved to rest.
Houston's wing depth took a big blow this offseason when Trevor Ariza signed with the Phoenix Suns and Luc Mbah a Moute signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony will be tasked with filling that role, though he has been a different type of player throughout his 15-year NBA career.
It will be interesting to see how Anthony plays with the Rockets next season. He should get plenty of wide open looks thanks to the driving and passing ability of Chris Paul and James Harden. And if he's willing to simply be a spot-up shooter, perhaps he could help them.
However, there's legitimate reason to believe that won't be the case. We didn't see him change his style of play much with the Thunder last season, and he turned in the worst campaign of his career, averaging 16.2 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field. And that doesn't even take into account his defensive liabilities.
If the Rockets were simply adding Anthony to bolster their depth, that would be one thing. But they've lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute this summer, and replaced those two with Michael Carter-Williams, James Ennis and Anthony. It's hard to see how the Rockets won't be a little worse next season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Designer creates NBA unis as soccer kits
Some of these are better than the actual jerseys they're emulating
-
Cavs fans plan parade for Thompson
According to reports, Thompson hit Green at an ESPYs after party
-
NBA offseason grades: Draft, free agency
Who's in and who's out for each team? We have all the player movement and grades right her...
-
Report: Thompson hit Green at party
Thompson and Green's feud from the Finals apparently carried over to an incident last month...
-
NBA stays in front of other leagues
Adam Silver and the NBA always seem to be ahead of the curve among pro sports leagues