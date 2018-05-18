NBA free agency 2018: DeMarcus Cousins 'very open' to re-signing with Pelicans

Despite an Achilles injury that cut his 2017-18 campaign short, Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins will likely have a number of suitors when he hits the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. That list will include his incumbent team, who he told ESPN's The Undefeated he's very open to re-upping with New Orleans.

"I'm going to make the absolute best decision for DeMarcus Cousins," Cousins said. "We'll see what that is. As of right now, I don't really know. I can't answer that. Would I like to go back to New Orleans? I'm very open to that. I love what we created. I love what was created after I went down. I would love to be part of it. But I'm going to do what's best for me, and I feel they'll do the same."

Cousins' injury was a blow to a New Orleans team that was finding its groove with he and Anthony Davis, but the Pelicans found a way to make it work without him. They surged down the stretch with Davis as the centerpiece and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to reigning champion Golden State, leaving New Orleans with a difficult decision to either pay Cousins, a star coming off a brutal injury, or to let him walk and potentially miss on seeing the potential he and Davis could have in a playoff setting.

For Cousins, he just wants to go (or stay) where he thinks his team will be relevant. For New Orleans, bringing him back is a risky proposition given his recent injury. But the talent he possesses may leave the Pelicans with no choice but to run it back and invest in their dynamic big man.

"Somewhere I'd be appreciated and a contender," said Cousins of an ideal free agency destination. "A team that's ready to contend."

At least now we know it doesn't appear that his curious decision to unfollow the Pelicans on Instagram this week is any foreshadowing of what he may or may not decide to do this summer.