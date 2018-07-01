NBA free agency 2018: Derrick Rose to reportedly re-sign with Timberwolves on one-year deal

Tom Thibodeau has gotten his man once again. The coach's love for his former players has become a bit of a running joke, but as long as deals like this keep happening, it won't go away. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal with Derrick Rose.

Free agent Derrick Rose is finalizing a one-year deal to return to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

After signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, Rose was traded to the Utah Jazz during the Cavs' mid-season roster shakeup. He was quickly waived by the Jazz, and caught on with the Wolves toward the end of the season. He ended up playing nine regular-season games and five playoff games with the team.

On the whole he still struggled, but he did show some flashes during the Wolves' first-round loss to the Rockets. At least enough for Thibodeau and the Wolves to keep him around for another season. It surely helped that Thibs and Rose have a connection going back to their days together with the Bulls.