NBA free agency 2018: Derrick Rose to reportedly re-sign with Timberwolves on one-year deal
Rose spent the latter part of the regular season and playoffs with the Wolves
Tom Thibodeau has gotten his man once again. The coach's love for his former players has become a bit of a running joke, but as long as deals like this keep happening, it won't go away. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal with Derrick Rose.
After signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, Rose was traded to the Utah Jazz during the Cavs' mid-season roster shakeup. He was quickly waived by the Jazz, and caught on with the Wolves toward the end of the season. He ended up playing nine regular-season games and five playoff games with the team.
On the whole he still struggled, but he did show some flashes during the Wolves' first-round loss to the Rockets. At least enough for Thibodeau and the Wolves to keep him around for another season. It surely helped that Thibs and Rose have a connection going back to their days together with the Bulls.
