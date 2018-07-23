NBA free agency 2018: Dirk Nowitzki returns to Mavericks on one-year deal for 21st season

Dirk Nowitzki is going back to the Dallas Mavericks. The team announced on Monday that the 40-year-old German has agreed to a one-year deal. When he suits up next season he'll set an NBA record by playing his 21st season with one franchise. Via NBA.com/Mavericks:

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have re-signed 13-time NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nowitzki is now set to begin his 21st season with the Mavericks, which will be an NBA record for a player to suit up for a single franchise (previously tied at 20 seasons with Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers).

The Mavericks didn't announce the terms of the contract, but the New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the one-year deal is worth $5 million.

While he's nowhere near the player he once was, Nowitzki proved last season that he's still a valuable part of this team. He put up 12 points per game, while shooting 40 percent from downtown, his best mark since 2013. But on top of that, Nowitzki is vital to the locker room as the Mavericks continue their rebuild.

And from a league-wide perspective, it's just more fun with Dirk around.