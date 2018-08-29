NBA Free Agency 2018: Dwyane Wade, Rodney Hood lead list of best remaining players still unsigned

At this point in the offseason, most NBA teams have their rosters pretty much set. Training camp is just around the corner, and the first preseason games start in almost exactly one month. Before we know it, we'll all be settling in for opening night. With preparations for the season in full swing, this isn't really when teams want to spend time chasing free agents, which is why they do most of their work early in the summer.

However, don't be surprised if you start to see some signings start to trickle in over the next few weeks. There are still a number of household names out there on the market, as well as some solid veterans.

Here's a look at some of the best players still available, as well as a potential fit.

Wade is still undecided on whether or not he wants to return to the NBA next season, and so technically is still an unrestricted free agent. But according to Wade, he'll only come back to play for the Miami Heat, so it's not like other teams actually have a shot at him. Still, it's an interesting saga to follow. Wade proved in the playoffs last season that he can still be helpful on the court, and besides that he's invaluable in the locker room.

Potential fit: Miami Heat

After a midseason trade from the Utah Jazz, Rodney Hood struggled in his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was awful in the team's second-round series against the Toronto Raptors, and was eventually benched for refusing to enter a blowout late in the fourth quarter. He did, however, bounce back with a few solid games in the Finals. As a restricted free agent, the Cavs have the right to match any offer Hood receives, so in all likelihood he'll return to Cleveland considering no one is going to throw big money at him at this point. The main thing here: What will his contract look like?

Potential fit: Cleveland Cavaliers

Swaggy P secured his first championship last season with the Golden State Warriors, but he hasn't been able to parlay that into a new deal. Unfortunately, Young is now also dealing with some legal trouble after being arrested following a traffic stop last week -- though it doesn't seem like anything major that should result in a suspension. Young's stats understandably went down last season as he played a bit role off the bench, but he showed he can still shoot it from outside, and that's always going to be valuable to teams.

Potential fit: Washington Wizards

The lanky veteran swingman is one of the more surprising names on this list. After coming over from the Lakers in a waiver wire pickup near the end of last season, Brewer filled in admirably for the injured Andre Roberson. He's still a solid athlete and can defend multiple positions. Unfortunately, Brewer isn't much of a 3-point shooter, which is likely one reason he hasn't found a new team yet. Still, he showed last season that he still belongs in the league, and it would be surprise to see him sit this entire season out.

Potential fit: Indiana Pacers

Let's just group all three of these guys together since it's pretty much the same story for all of them. Clearly Nelson, Jack and Sessions are all past their prime, but if you're looking for some depth and veteran leadership, you could do much worse than one of these three. It's never a bad thing to have an experienced point guard at the end of the bench. They can come in for spot minutes and run the show competently, won't make many mistakes and could also possibly be good locker room additions.

Potential fits: Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets