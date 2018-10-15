NBA free agency 2018: Jamal Crawford agrees to a deal with the Suns, per report
It is reportedly a one-year, veteran's minimum deal for Crawford
Jamal Crawford has finally found a home for this season. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, it's a one-year, veteran's minimum deal for the veteran shooting guard.
Crawford spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but declined his player option for this season. While that was a bit surprising at the time, it appears that Crawford made a wise decision to get out of town, as the situation there has turned completely toxic. But after becoming an unrestricted free agent, Crawford struggled to get a new contract.
Earlier in the summer, there were reports that he was in talks with the Boston Celtics, but that obviously didn't go anywhere. Now, the 38-year-old Crawford has landed with the Suns, which is an interesting fit, as they aren't exactly a team ready to compete for a title. One of the reasons Crawford was reportedly connected to the Celtics, is he wanted to be on a contender at this point in his career.
It's easy to see why the Suns would want Crawford though. For one, they're pretty thin in the backcourt, and can use all the help they can get there at this point. Even if he isn't really a true point guard, Crawford can certainly handle the ball for stretches. But even more than his potential production -- which at this point in his career won't be much -- Crawford is a fantastic locker room presence. He won Teammate of the Year last season with the Wolves, and his influence will be huge on a very young Suns team.
One final thing to note with this signing, is the Suns are now three players over the roster limit, which means they'll have to make a number of cuts before the deadline later Monday evening.
