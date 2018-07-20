NBA free agency 2018: Kings steal second free agent in a week, reach deal with Yogi Ferrell, per report
Ferrell recently backed out of an agreement with the Mavericks
Call Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac "Mr. Steal Your Player." For the second time this week, the Kings have reportedly agreed to a deal with a free agent who was previously expected to go elsewhere. This time around, it's former Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell.
The third-year guard had agreed to a two-year deal just one day ago on Thursday. Ferrell spoke highly of both the Mavericks organization and the city of Dallas, saying he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else." That turned out not be true, as less than 24 hours later, Ferrell is now reportedly heading to Sacramento on a two-year, $6.2M deal.
Ferrell will now join a Kings backcourt that is crowded, but should allow him plenty of opportunity to earn minutes. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield will get the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely spend some time running the offense as well. Beyond that, however, the Kings don't seem to have anything set in stone.
But going back to the Kings' sudden ability to swipe free agents away from other teams. How exactly is it the Kings, of all teams, are suddenly able to pull these moves off? Now, granted, Ferrell and Nemanja Bjelica -- whom the Kings swindled away from the 76ers earlier this week -- are not the most sought-after free agents of all time, but still. The Kings? Really?
One of the most dysfunctional franchises of the past decade is suddenly just swooping in to not only convince players to join their squad, but to ghost their previous teams to do so? Maybe this really is a new era in Sacramento.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ujiri apologizes to DeRozan after trade
Masai Ujiri says he spoke privately with DeRozan, who he calls the greatest Raptor ever
-
Report: Suns, Nets swap Dudley, Arthur
Both players are likely to be bought out and become free agents
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Win total projections after free agency
The Cavaliers and Lakers had the biggest changes this offseason, all thanks to a certain player...
-
Report: Sixers deal Holmes, sign Bolden
The Sixers continue making small moves, while also giving Bolden, a second-round pick last...
-
Kawhi trade: Ranking new East hierarchy
Here's a hint: Toronto is still looking up