NBA free agency 2018: Kings steal second free agent in a week, reach deal with Yogi Ferrell, per report

Call Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac "Mr. Steal Your Player." For the second time this week, the Kings have reportedly agreed to a deal with a free agent who was previously expected to go elsewhere. This time around, it's former Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell.

The third-year guard had agreed to a two-year deal just one day ago on Thursday. Ferrell spoke highly of both the Mavericks organization and the city of Dallas, saying he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else." That turned out not be true, as less than 24 hours later, Ferrell is now reportedly heading to Sacramento on a two-year, $6.2M deal.

Yogi Ferrell’s new Kings contract will be for two years and $6.2M, league sources said. https://t.co/5NcnC5o786 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Ferrell will now join a Kings backcourt that is crowded, but should allow him plenty of opportunity to earn minutes. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield will get the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely spend some time running the offense as well. Beyond that, however, the Kings don't seem to have anything set in stone.

But going back to the Kings' sudden ability to swipe free agents away from other teams. How exactly is it the Kings, of all teams, are suddenly able to pull these moves off? Now, granted, Ferrell and Nemanja Bjelica -- whom the Kings swindled away from the 76ers earlier this week -- are not the most sought-after free agents of all time, but still. The Kings? Really?

One of the most dysfunctional franchises of the past decade is suddenly just swooping in to not only convince players to join their squad, but to ghost their previous teams to do so? Maybe this really is a new era in Sacramento.