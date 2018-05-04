NBA Free Agency 2018: Knicks prepared to pursue LeBron James this summer, per report
The Knicks could make a splash by luring James to the Big Apple in free agency this summer
After reportedly tabbing David Fizdale as their next head coach on Thursday, the New York Knicks have now turned their sights toward free agency. According to the New York Post, they are reportedly prepared to make a run at top free agent LeBron James in the summer of 2018.
LeBron is arguably still operating as the most dominant player in the league, so the Knicks' interest shouldn't be much of a surprise. It's likely that nearly every team in the NBA would be willing to create cap space to accommodate him. But it's an interesting development for the Knicks and James' imminent free agency -- most notably because New York now has Fizdale, a coach who spent four years with LeBron as an assistant with the Miami Heat during their 2010-14 Big Three era.
New York, however, needs to undergo some roster construction to even make room for LeBron. In order to create enough cap space, the Knicks would likely need Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn to both opt out of their contracts, in addition to moving other salaries to balance out the max James would command. But given the opportunity to sign LeBron, the roster overhaul would likely be worth the hassle.
Still, New York has question marks that would likely give James pause about the Knicks as a destination spot. Though Fizdale's presence would be a plus, the uncertain health of star Kristaps Porzingis and the unproven commodities on the current roster are big reasons why it seems unlikely, at this point, they could be a real contender to make the biggest splash of the summer.
