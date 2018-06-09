NBA Free Agency 2018: LeBron James says he has 'no idea' if he's played his last game with Cavaliers

The 2017-18 NBA season is now complete. The Golden State Warriors took care of business quickly, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games to win their second straight title, and third in the past four seasons. There is plenty still to talk about from a basketball perspective, but it's also never too early to start thinking about next season.

And that's especially true now, as LeBron James is set to headline one of the biggest free agency summers in years. When he walked off the court with a little over four minutes remaining in Game 4 on Friday night, it very well could have been the last time we see LeBron in a Cavaliers uniform.

"The King," however, was not ready to spill any secrets after the game. When asked about whether or not he had played his last game with the Cavs, LeBron said he had "no idea." He also mentioned that his family would play a role in his decision this summer, as his kids are now a lot older than they were last time around.

LeBron's full comment:

I have no idea at this point. The one thing that I've always done is consider my family, understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl right now that wasn't around as well. So sitting down and considering everything -- my family is a huge part of whatever I've decided to do in my career, and they'll continue to be that. So I don't have an answer for you right now as far as that.

It's completely unsurprising that LeBron was noncommittal on the podium after the loss. There was never a scenario in which he would give away his free agency plans -- if he even knows at this point -- right after the game. Still, it's a question that has to be asked, because you don't get many chances to talk to LeBron.

So, we'll have to wait until early July to find out for sure.