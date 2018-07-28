NBA free agency 2018: Pat Riley, Heat want Dwyane Wade back, but willing to be patient

Will Dwyane Wade be back with the Miami Heat next season? If team president Pat Riley has his way, then yes. But at this point, Wade is still an unrestricted free agent, and it doesn't appear that anything is clear about where -- or whether -- he'll play next season.

In a recent interview, Riley said of Wade, "I want him back as a player. I want him back as a competitor." However, the longtime Heat leader said the franchise is willing to be patient with Wade and give him some more time. Via ESPN:

"I want him back as a player," Riley said. "I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about `Dwyane being done, he's lost a step, he's not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.' But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to." "I think it's best that we give him some more time," Riley said.

Wade said recently that a decision about next season wouldn't come until he returned from his offseason trip to China, which ended a few days ago. He posted a picture on Instagram on Friday of himself and LeBron James working out in Las Vegas.

Speaking of China, Wade's connections over there are potentially complicating matters for the Heat. Wade has reportedly been offered a three-year, $25 million contract from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association. More than $8 million per year is far more than the Heat can offer Wade, who would likely be looking at taking the veteran's minimum to stick with the capped out Heat.

There are obviously many factors at play here, and with the Heat willing to be patient, it could be a while before we get a decision from Wade.