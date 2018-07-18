NBA free agency 2018: Ranking the most intriguing offseason questions still unanswered

In an unexpected twist, the Kawhi Leonard saga -- at least the San Antonio chapter -- came to a close with a Wednesday morning trade to the Toronto Raptors. The Spurs also sent Danny Green to the Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

What would happen with Leonard was by far the most interesting storyline left in this offseason, but there are still a number of important and interesting questions left unsettled.

Let's take a closer look.

1. Where will Carmelo Anthony play next season?

For the second summer in a row, there is plenty of speculation about which uniform Anthony will be wearing come training camp. Last year, he was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that risk didn't pay off, and now the Thunder are eager to part ways with the former All-Star.

That they haven't already just bought him out of his contract indicates that the Thunder are still working every possible angle on an Anthony trade to try and get something, anything back for him. Such a deal remains unlikely, however, and this should eventually end with a buyout.

From there, Anthony will have the freedom to go where he wants next season. And judging from reports, he'll have his pick of a number of potential playoff teams. The Rockets, where he could play with his good friend Chris Paul, are thought to be "strong front-runners" to add Anthony, but we will see.

2. Will Marcus Smart and Clint Capela get their money?

Most of the top free agents have already inked new deals, but two key restricted free agents remain. Both Clint Capela (6) and Marcus Smart (11) were ranked on CBS Sports' top 50 free-agent rankings heading into the offseason, and neither have signed new deals.

They're both stuck in similar situations. As key contributors to championship contenders, they rightly believe they are due big money this offseason. But the only teams with meaningful cap space have either used it all up, or are mired in rebuilding processes such that it wouldn't make much sense to give players like Smart or Capela big money. They're very helpful players, but neither can lead a team out of misery by themselves.

Thus, they both may have to end up taking the qualifying offer and waiting until next summer to rejoin the free agent pool as unrestricted free agents.

3. Are the Sixers or Pistons ever going to hire a GM?

This summer was important for both Philadelphia and Detroit, yet they each have sailed through thus far without a general manager. The Pistons cleaned house after the season, removing Stan Van Gundy from his roles as head coach and president of basketball operations and Jeff Bower from his job as GM. They've found a new head coach in Dwane Casey, but still no GM. The ship has pretty much sailed on them making any big moves this summer, but they're going to need someone making decisions as they try to jump back into the playoff race in the East.

As for the Sixers, their front-office shake-up was a bit more unconventional. Bryan Colangelo and the team agreed to part ways following an investigation on burner Twitter accounts used to slander current and former Sixers players, release classified medical information and defend the size of Colangelo's shirt collars. Since then, they weren't able to use their cap space to sign any big-name free agents, couldn't swing a deal for Kawhi Leonard and have had a free agent -- Nemanja Bjelica -- back out of an agreed upon deal. Not great!

4. Is this it for Dwyane Wade?

The veteran guard is an unrestricted free agent, and things have been pretty quiet surrounding his next move. He was traded back to his beloved Miami Heat at the trade deadline last season, and pretty much single-handedly won them their lone playoff game in the first round against the Sixers.

He's clearly not the player he used to be, but could still be useful for the Heat, both on and off the court. Not only would he be a good locker room presence, but from a marketing perspective, the Heat front office would probably love to have him back. But at this point it's really not clear if he'll even be playing next season.

But regardless of what happens, whether it's re-upping with Miami, making a surprising move to join another team or retiring from the game altogether, it will be interesting to see Wade's next move.