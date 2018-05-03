NBA Free Agency 2018: Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford to reportedly opt out, become unrestricted free agent

With the second round of the playoffs in full swing and free agency only two months away, it's time for most franchises to be thinking about the offseason. One of those teams is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the first round.

As they try to figure out a way to join the elite teams in the Western Conference, one area they'll need to improve is their bench, which finished dead-last in the league, scoring just 26 points per game. And now they know one player they'll have to replace from that group.

Jamal Crawford will be opting out of the second year of his contract in order to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to a report from Chris Haynes. Via ESPN:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford will decline his 2018-19 player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources told ESPN.

Long one of the league's top reserves, Crawford is no longer the player that won multiple Sixth Man of the Year Awards. In 80 games, the 38-year-old Crawford averaged 10.3 points, but shot just 33 percent from 3. He could potentially still be a useful player for someone, but not as a first or second option off the bench.

It will be interesting to see what type of deal Crawford is able to get this summer, with many teams low on cap space.