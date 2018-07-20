NBA free agency 2018: Yogi Ferrell becomes latest free agent to spurn Dallas Mavericks
Ferrell reportedly agreed to a two-year deal earlier in the week, but has now backed out
A few summers back, we were lucky to witness one of the wildest sagas in NBA history. As most people probably remember, the Clippers essentially kidnapped DeAndre Jordan after he had agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. There were hilarious photos, all sorts of emojis and even rumors of Mark Cuban driving around frantically trying to get in touch with Jordan.
In the end, the big man backed out of his agreement with the Mavs to return to the Clippers. It all came full circle this summer when Jordan, once again a free agent, finally signed a contract with Dallas. But while the Mavs finally got their man in Jordan, they've lost another free agent in similar fashion.
Well, it wasn't quite as absurd as the Jordan situation, but Yogi Ferrell is now once again a free agent. After agreeing to a two-year deal with the Mavericks earlier this week, Ferrell has now backed out of the commitment. "We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options," his agent said, as Ferrell will re-enter free agency.
The reversal comes less than 24 hours after Ferrell told reporters he felt the city has embraced him and that he "wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Without being privy to the conversations involving Ferrell, his agent and the Mavericks, it's impossible to know exactly what caused Ferrell to change his mind.
Now, obviously he isn't the same caliber player as Jordan, but this is still a bad look for the Mavericks that they've now had two different free agents back out of deals in recent years.
