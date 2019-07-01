NBA Free Agency 2019: DeAndre Jordan to sign four-year, $40M deal with Nets; Durant and Irving agree to take less
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will both take less than the max so DeAndre Jordan can earn $10 million annually
DeAndre Jordan is going to Brooklyn.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the veteran center will sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets to team up with the newly-signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
In an interesting wrinkle, both Durant and Irving will accept less than the max so Jordan can sign for $10 million on a per-year basis.
Although Jordan's star has fallen a bit over the past couple of years, he remains a productive big man. While splitting the 2018-19 season between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks, the 30-year-old averaged 11.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 29.7 minutes per game while still converting on 64.7 percent of his field-goal attempts -- Jordan leads all NBA players in league history in field-goal percentage with a .670 shooting percentage.
With Jordan in the fold, the Nets now have their "Big Three" as they look to make an impact with a new star core with a returning supporting cast of players in Caris Levert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris. The Nets made it to the playoffs as a sixth seed during the 2018-19 season and they'll now look to take the leap into being an elite team in the Eastern Conference with a veteran core that does not lack in playoff experience.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency is officially here
-
Report: Butler traded to Heat, signs max
The Miami Heat have finally acquired a superstar in Jimmy Butler
-
Report: Knicks wouldn't offer K.D. max
New York was reportedly too concerned about Durant's Achilles injury
-
Adding Durant, Irving wise risk for Nets
Brooklyn is investing more than $300 million on two players in a risk that is far from gua...
-
Horford agrees to deal with 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers continued to make headlines on the opening day of free agency
-
Lakers already paying a price for Kawhi
This is the timing aspect of free agency, and it's no joke