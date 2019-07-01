NBA Free Agency 2019: DeAndre Jordan to sign four-year, $40M deal with Nets; Durant and Irving agree to take less

DeAndre Jordan is going to Brooklyn.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the veteran center will sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets to team up with the newly-signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In an interesting wrinkle, both Durant and Irving will accept less than the max so Jordan can sign for $10 million on a per-year basis.

Although Jordan's star has fallen a bit over the past couple of years, he remains a productive big man. While splitting the 2018-19 season between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks, the 30-year-old averaged 11.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 29.7 minutes per game while still converting on 64.7 percent of his field-goal attempts -- Jordan leads all NBA players in league history in field-goal percentage with a .670 shooting percentage.

With Jordan in the fold, the Nets now have their "Big Three" as they look to make an impact with a new star core with a returning supporting cast of players in Caris Levert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris. The Nets made it to the playoffs as a sixth seed during the 2018-19 season and they'll now look to take the leap into being an elite team in the Eastern Conference with a veteran core that does not lack in playoff experience.