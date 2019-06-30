NBA free agency 2019: Dwyane Wade trolls Heat fans with idea of comeback to team up with Jimmy Butler

There's certainly no shortage of offseason craziness in the NBA this summer, as big names have been changing zip codes all over the place. Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. Kemba Walker to Boston. Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn, probably. Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard to the most appealing bidder.

But one name that we didn't expect to come into the fold was Dwyane Wade. The Heat legend retired from basketball mere months ago, and he did so after a pretty lengthy farewell tour. It was seemingly safe to assume that this was it for Wade's career and he'd have a quiet summer ahead of him.

Unless ...

Nah bro. Let’s kill that rumor now. It would only be for the HEAT! @JimmyButler what’s good 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Va497k4uPt — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 29, 2019

So we can officially rule out a Wade-LeBron reunion in Los Angeles, but a Wade-Butler reunion in Miami? That dream is still alive for Heat fans.

Clearly Wade was just fooling around and having some fun on Twitter, but they do say that there's a little bit of truth behind every joke. Butler is a free agent and has been linked to the Heat, though Miami would have to get creative to open up cap space to bring him in. In fact, according to Tim Reynolds of the AP, Butler is expected to tell Heat officials that he wishes to play for them.

Plus, Wade and Butler played together for a year in Chicago and they seemed to get along pretty well ... even if Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, is no longer willing to invite Butler to the Wade family barbecues.

For now, though, Heat fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up, at least for a Wade comeback. It seems as though he's probably going to stick to retirement. However, if this reunion does come to fruition, there's a chance Wade may have committed some light tampering.