NBA Free Agency 2019: Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade between Heat, 76ers hits snag; Miami working to finalize deal

The Miami Heat sent shockwaves through the NBA on Sunday when they reportedly agreed to acquire Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the trade hit a snag as Miami still had work to do to get the salaries to match up. This comes after the Mavericks were reportedly originally interested in acquiring Goran Dragic in the three-team deal, but "changed the course" in the process of the trade coming together, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

On Monday, the Heat shipped Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Meyers Leonard and Mo Harkless. According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the move does help with the cap concerns regarding the Butler trade.

Sun Sentinel can confirm Hassan Whiteside trade to Portland. NBA source says deal does alleviate cap-clearing issues with Butler deal. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2019

However, there is still one issue remaining standing in the way of getting this Butler trade done: matching salaries.

Heat have two issues with the Jimmy Butler trade: hard cap, and salary-matching (which, if Butler takes the $32.7M max, would require Heat to send out $26.1M, and Josh Richardson makes $10.1M). The Hassan Whiteside trade solves the hard cap issue. Salary-match issue still TBD. — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) July 1, 2019

The original report had Butler being traded to the Heat in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers and Dallas Mavericks. The Sixers would acquire guard Josh Richardson, who emerged as the Heat's leading player this past season, while the Mavericks would acquire Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. -- but the presence of Goran Dragic and Jones apparently prevented the deal from getting done.

Miami reportedly reached out to Dragic's camp and told them the team was trying to trade him to "facilitate" the Butler trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported that Butler would sign for the four-year, $142 million max with the Heat once the trade is completed.

Butler spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Sixers after being traded to the team from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a package centered around Robert Covington and Dario Saric. During his lone season in Philadelphia, Butler proved to be the closer that the team needed at times as he averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists while shooting 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.

From the Sixers standpoint, the franchise adds a very talented two-guard to replace JJ Redick, who agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. In addition, Tobias Harris, who agreed to a five-year, $180 million deal on Sunday, can slide down to the small forward spot with the addition of veteran big man Al Horford.

While the deal isn't done yet, progress is definitely being made and it appears as though the Heat are trying to rectify the situation.