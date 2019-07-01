NBA Free Agency 2019: Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade turns into four-team deal involving 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Blazers

The Miami Heat sent shockwaves through the NBA on Sunday when they reportedly agreed to acquire Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the trade hit a snag and was unable to be completed as expected.

Now, the Sixers and Heat have reportedly roped in the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers to turn the deal into a wide-ranging four-team trade, according to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. Butler will still be going to the Heat, and Richardson will still make his way to Philly. In addition, the Heat will send Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers and a first-round pick to the Clippers, while the Blazers will send Meyers Leonard to the Heat and Moe Harkless to the Clippers.

Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat -- with Clippers added as a fourth-team in trade that also includes Philadelphia and Portland, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The original report had Butler being traded to the Heat in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers and Dallas Mavericks. The Sixers would acquire guard Josh Richardson, who emerged as the Heat's leading player this past season, while the Mavericks would acquire Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. -- but the presence of Goran Dragic and Jones apparently prevented the deal from getting done. Miami reportedly reached out to Dragic's camp and told them the team was trying to trade him to "facilitate" the Butler trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported that Butler would sign for the four-year, $142 million max with the Heat once the trade is completed.

Butler spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Sixers after being traded to the team from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a package centered around Robert Covington and Dario Saric. During his lone season in Philadelphia, Butler proved to be the closer that the team needed at times as he averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists while shooting 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.

From the Sixers standpoint, the franchise adds a very talented two-guard to replace JJ Redick, who agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. In addition, Tobias Harris, who agreed to a five-year, $180 million deal on Sunday, can slide down to the small forward spot with the addition of veteran big man Al Horford.