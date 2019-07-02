NBA Free Agency 2019: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas agrees to one-year deal with Wizards, per report

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas has found a new NBA home.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the two-time All-Star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

With John Wall sidelined for the foreseeable future with an Achilles tear that he suffered last season, Thomas will likely see some solid playing time with the Wizards and get an opportunity to show his stuff; something he is excited about.

"I'm going to get back to a level that I was playing at," Thomas recently said, referring to the two All-Star seasons he had with the Celtics before a serious hip injury knocked him off track for the past two seasons. "I'm excited to show what I can do again."

For the first time in a couple of summers, Thomas will be able to work on his body over the offseason, as he expects to be fully healthy once the season starts.

"Nobody knew what to expect with me coming off hip surgery last year, and two summers of rehab," Thomas said. "Now I can go back to being a gym rat this summer, work on my game again and build my body back up -- my muscle mass, my leg strength -- all like I had going into the 2017 season."

The Wizards will be Thomas' seventh different NBA team after stints with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets.