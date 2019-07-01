NBA Free Agency 2019: Warriors land D'Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade, deal Andre Iguodala to Memphis, per report
The Warriors wound up getting something for Kevin Durant in the end
Just when you thought the Warriors had lost Kevin Durant for nothing, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a sign-and-trade for Durant that will send D'Angelo Russell to the Bay Area.
All things considered, this could be the bombshell of the night. Yes, a sign-and-trade with someone for Durant had been talked about but for this to actually happen is nuts. The Warriors were going to lose Durant for nothing and they had no money or assets that are attractive enough to replace him. Now, out of the rabbit's hat, they get a 23-year-old All-Star who was on the shortlist for a max deal with a lot of teams?
Light Freaking Years.
There is one catch here:
Listen, losing Iguodala isn't nothing. He's still a huge player come playoff time. But he's on the downslope, and again, the Warriors, who just signed Klay Thompson to a max deal and may have to do the same for Draymond Green next summer, weren't going to be able to get younger talent for a good chunk of time. To get Russell is beyond amazing. He's a guy lesser teams would legitimately consider building their team around.
This is all so crazy, I wouldn't be surprised if Golden State eventually trades Russell for more fitting pieces, but either way, they're getting max value for a player in Durant they were going to lose for nothing and had no means to replace.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA free agent tracker
Free agency officially began on Sunday, and it was one of the busiest transaction days in recent...
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency is officially here
-
Report: Klay, Dubs agree to max deal
Both sides looked to move quickly on a new deal once free agency opened
-
Report: DeAndre Jordan signs with Nets
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will both take less than the max so DeAndre Jordan can earn $10...
-
Report: Butler traded to Heat, signs max
The Miami Heat have finally acquired a superstar in Jimmy Butler
-
Report: Knicks wouldn't offer K.D. max
New York was reportedly too concerned about Durant's Achilles injury