Malik Monk is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Monk was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, but was quickly crowded out of their backcourt by other additions. Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball have solidified themselves as Charlotte's backcourt moving forward, and after the Hornets surprisingly landed UConn guard James Bouknight at No. 11 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Monk became expendable. The Hornets did not make him a qualifying offer and he became an unrestricted free agent.

But Monk emerged last season as the explosive scorer that Charlotte always wanted him to become. After making only 32.2 percent of his 3-pointers in his first three seasons, Monk made 40.1 percent of his attempts last season. That allowed him to score a career-high 11.7 points per game. The deal will reportedly pay Monk only the minimum, so the Lakers are adding a valuable scorer on a low-risk deal.

His addition fits the offense-first approach they've had all offseason. The Lakers have added a number of perimeter shooters in the hopes that doing so will space the floor properly now that Russell Westbrook has joined the team. Monk, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony have all signed minimum deals to act as supporting players for the revamped Lakers.

The Lakers have sorely needed shooting for years. They ranked 24th in the NBA in 3-point attempts and 21st in the league in 3-point percentage last season. More than that, this team needed youth. Anthony and Ariza are nearing the end of their careers. Bazemore and Ellington are both in their early 30s. LeBron James is 36. Monk gives them that upside and energy they were lacking.

Monk's career has been turbulent thus far. He even endured a lengthy suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. He has never been able to play for a winning team before. Hopefully, the Lakers' culture helps him realize the potential that made him a lottery pick four years ago.