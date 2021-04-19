The 2020-21 NBA regular season is almost in the books and the playoffs are just around the corner, which means the offseason is inching closer for the league. One of the biggest aspects of the summer is free agency, which is set to begin Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday. Teams can start negotiating with free agents at that point, and can officially sign them to contracts on Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

The 2021 free agency class was supposed to feature several superstars, but players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal signed contract extensions to take their names off the market. However, that doesn't mean there won't be some big names available for teams to try and sign. Veteran stars like Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and DeMar DeRozan are all set to be unrestricted free agents.

There's also a couple of stars who have player options this offseason, which if they decline would make them an unrestricted free agent as well. Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul both fall under that category, although recent reports suggest Leonard isn't planning on leaving the Clippers anytime soon even if he does opt out.

While there aren't as many big names on the unrestricted free agency market, there will be several enticing players hitting restricted free agency this summer. Lonzo Ball, John Collins and Lauri Markkanen are just a few of the young guys who will be restricted free agents. Their respective teams will be able to match any contract offer an opposing team submits, but if they don't the players will be able to sign with whichever team offered them a contract.

There is still plenty of dates left to be finalized before the start of the 2021-22 season, but with free agency now set it's clear the league is already laying down the foundation for next year.