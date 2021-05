As the NBA tries to get its calendar back to normal, free agency will return to the summer. This offseason, the moratorium period will begin on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET. That's when teams are allowed to begin negotiating with players, though no deals can officially be signed until the moratorium ends on Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Because the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George have already signed extensions with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, this summer will be a little short on star power. Still, there's a number of good players hitting the market who can help playoff teams.

Ahead of what should be another interesting offseason, here's a look at every single free agent on each team.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES AGE TYPE RIGHTS

Tim Frazier MEM PG 30 UFA NON-BIRD

Killian Tillie MEM C 23 RFA NON-BIRD

Justise Winslow MEM PF 25 CO CLUB OPTION