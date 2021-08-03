trae-young-hawks.jpg

You might have heard that this year's free-agent market lacks star power. Less discussed is the list of players eligible for contract extensions, which certainly does not. The Golden State Warriors have already come to terms on a four-year, $215 million extension with Stephen Curry, according to Marc Stein, who was also the first to report that the Miami Heat will sign Jimmy Butler to a four-year, $182 million extension

The list of players who have made an All-Star team in the past three seasons and are eligible for a veteran extension is long: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle, Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook and D'Angelo Russell

There is also a long list of stars and sub-stars among the players eligible for rookie extensions, including Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Collin Sexton and Robert Williams III. Young and Gilgeous-Alexander have already reportedly agreed to max deals.

Some news and notes on this front: 